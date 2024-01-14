Fearless mother and daughter force home intruder to hand back loot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Fearless mother and daughter force home intruder to hand back loot

Andrew Allan was stopped from leaving the home and begged the mother and daughter not to phone the police.

By Danny McKay
Andrew Allan, the thief that Aberdeen mum and daughter forced to return items
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.

A fearless single mum and her 15-year-old daughter bravely challenged a home intruder who was helping himself to their cash and jewellery.

Andrew Allan took advantage of their unlocked front door and walked into their Union Grove property in the middle of the day.

The 58-year-old grabbed a suitcase and began to fill it with money and other valuable items before being discovered by the startled mother and daughter.

Far from cowering away, the bold duo confronted the intruder, stopped him leaving and forced him to hand back his stolen goods – all while he “begged” them not to phone the police.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 11.45am on February 18 last year.

Thief tried to claim he’d been sent by police

She said: “Whilst within the bathroom, the mother overheard noises coming from her bedroom and presumed it was her daughter, who had been asleep within her own bedroom.

“She exited the bathroom and was met in the hallway by a male unknown to her – the accused.

“He was in possession of a black suitcase that belonged to her.”

The woman shouted: “Hey, what are you doing?”

The cowardly intruder immediately tried to run to the front door, but the woman grabbed him by the jacket and stopped him.

Ms Simpson said: “She shouted to her daughter for assistance, who immediately made her way to the hallway and took hold of the black suitcase from the accused.

“The accused was challenged on who he was and initially stated he had been sent by the police.

“He then stated he had been sent by a neighbour.

“The accused then begged them not to contact police.”

‘I am going to get a knife’

The pair instructed Allan to empty his pockets and he handed back a Pandora charm bracelet

The 15-year-old then searched through Allan’s bag but did not find any items that belonged to them.

Allan told them he was homeless and “needed the money for his son”. He promised he did not have any more stolen items.

Ms Simpson told the court: “The accused then stated ‘I am going to get a knife’.

“The daughter responded that she was going to contact the police and the accused said ‘well, I will just go and get a knife then’.

“Neither witness observed a knife at any time.”

Thief’s record ‘reflects extremely poorly’ on him

The mother then broke down in tears and was “briefly consoled” by Allan before he took the opportunity to flee.

Opening the black suitcase the mother and daughter had recovered, they discovered £600 in cash inside.

CCTV footage captured Allan walking along Holburn Street and disposing of items in an industrial bin.

Officers attended and found further gold-coloured jewellery Allan had stolen from the family, worth up to £250.

He was later traced and arrested.

Allan, of Kerloch Gardens, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent John Hardie said his client had a record which “reflects extremely poorly on him”.

He said: “He does fully appreciate how harmful an offence like this is.

“He’s taken pretty significant and successful steps to address, principally, his drug habit.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis jailed Allan for 20 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
Weekend court roll – a perverted lawyer and a man cleared of murder
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Woman chased and robbed at knifepoint on Aberdeen street
Christopher Morrison was found not guilty of driving carelessly
Delivery driver who hit cyclist on A90 found not guilty of death by careless…
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
Sheriff's removal from custody death inquiry delays already overdue report
Belmont Street, Aberdeen from Union Street, with people walking.
Man in dock after £150,000 city centre drugs bust
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
Former Aberdeen advocate jailed over historic sex assaults on two boys
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
Cruel Moray child rapist jailed for nine years
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
Married man jailed for raping teenager near popular Oban music venue
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
Man who brought nearly £200,000 worth of drugs to Inverness behind bars
Andrew Allan targeted a mum and her daughter.
'Offensive' joke sees Inverurie man strike friend with Tennent's glass