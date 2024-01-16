Two charged after resident, 91, allegedly assaulted at Home Farm Care Home on Skye

Two men have been charged after a resident was allegedly assaulted at the Home Farm Care Home on Skye.

An investigation was launched after a 91-year-old man was reportedly attacked.

Care Inspectorate officials were contacted after concerns were raised at the NHS Highland-operated care home.

Now police have confirmed two men have been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Police were first contacted by someone on September 14 last year to report an assault at Home Farm Care Home.

It is not known when the alleged incident is said to have occurred.

Officers have since been carrying out inquiries to establish what happened at the Portree home.

They have now confirmed two men have been charged in connection with the reported assault at Home Farm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two people have been charged following the assault of a 91-year-old man in the Portree area which was reported on Thursday, September 14.

“A 60-year-old man was charged and a 53-year-old man was arrested and charged. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Home Farm improvements since NHS takeover

Home Farm was bought by NHS Highland in 2020 after 11 residents there died during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

The health board has said it would be inappropriate to comment on the alleged assault while investigations continue.

NHS Highland received £900,000 from the Scottish Government to buy Home Farm from HC-One after the surge of Covid cases.

A Care Inspectorate inspection in May 2020 graded the facility as “unsatisfactory”, the lowest mark possible, in all areas before an improvement to “adequate” in September the same year.

The care home has been inspected once since being taken over by NHS Highland.

In July 2021 inspectors rated it “good” in all areas, which is the third highest grade out of six.

Families of residents at Home Farm have been giving evidence to the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry.