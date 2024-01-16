Two charged after resident, 91, allegedly assaulted at Home Farm Care Home on Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two charged after resident, 91, allegedly assaulted at Home Farm Care Home on Skye

Police began investigations after being contacted with concerns in September.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Home Farm care home on Skye that was owned by HC One during Covid.
NHS Highland bought Home Farm Care Home in 2020. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Two men have been charged after a resident was allegedly assaulted at the Home Farm Care Home on Skye.

An investigation was launched after a 91-year-old man was reportedly attacked.

Care Inspectorate officials were contacted after concerns were raised at the NHS Highland-operated care home.

Now police have confirmed two men have been charged in connection with the alleged incident.

Police charge two men after alleged Home Farm assault

Police were first contacted by someone on September 14 last year to report an assault at Home Farm Care Home.

It is not known when the alleged incident is said to have occurred.

Officers have since been carrying out inquiries to establish what happened at the Portree home.

View of entrance to Home Farm with stone sign.
Inquiries have been carried out at Home Farm Care Home in Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They have now confirmed two men have been charged in connection with the reported assault at Home Farm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two people have been charged following the assault of a 91-year-old man in the Portree area which was reported on Thursday, September 14.

“A 60-year-old man was charged and a 53-year-old man was arrested and charged. A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Home Farm improvements since NHS takeover

Home Farm was bought by NHS Highland in 2020 after 11 residents there died during the early days of the Covid pandemic.

The health board has said it would be inappropriate to comment on the alleged assault while investigations continue.

NHS Highland received £900,000 from the Scottish Government to buy Home Farm from HC-One after the surge of Covid cases.

A Care Inspectorate inspection in May 2020 graded the facility as “unsatisfactory”, the lowest mark possible, in all areas before an improvement to “adequate” in September the same year.

The care home has been inspected once since being taken over by NHS Highland.

In July 2021 inspectors rated it “good” in all areas, which is the third highest grade out of six.

Families of residents at Home Farm have been giving evidence to the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry.

Conversation