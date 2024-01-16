Snow much fun! Nostalgic photos of winter days in and around Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Here's a lovely picture of some Northfield youngsters taken in January 1960. Image: DC Thomson
By Kirstie Waterston

Parents may not love a snow day, and commuters certainly don’t, but our archive photos show that wintry weather has been bringing unbridled joy to north-east youngsters for decades.

There was nothing quite like the anticipation of sitting by the radio waiting to hear your school was shut for the day.

As well as schoolkids hitting the slopes with sledges, our nostalgic photos show the indefatigable Aberdeen Corporation bus drivers ploughing on whatever the weather.

In years gone by, snow in January was a given – it was much deeper and the cold snaps lasted much longer.

Snow cut communities off for weeks

And it certainly was not fun. Drifting snow could cut off some north-east communities like Corgarff for weeks on end.

It’s been 40 years since a particularly nasty cold spell hit the region, claiming the lives of three men who got trapped in the snow in three separate incidents.

In January 1984, rural communities suffered as phone lines were down and roads were blocked for days on end.

Theresa Cook who lived near Keithhall, Inverurie, was trapped in her home for three days with no power, telephone and was running low in food.

Meanwhile her husband was stranded in Inverurie unable to get back to their rural cottage.

1984: During the winter storms of January 1984, Big Mac the snowplough helped clear the routes out in Aberdeenshire. The plough is flanked by driver Bill Brown, right, and Andy Wilson. Image: DC Thomson

Desperate, she told the EE: “I used my last match to light a fire and attract the attention of people across the field.”

On the other side of Aberdeenshire, more than 100 skiers were snowed in at the Lecht.

Men, women and children were stuck at the Lecht Ski Centre for three nights when the road became impassable.

Even a snowblower had to turn back as blizzards topped up dangerous drifts.

Eventually at 4am on January 24, there was a break in the weather and a snowplough cleared the way for cars to reach the Allargue Arms at Corgarff.

From there, snowploughs and the police slowly escorted the convoy of dozens of vehicles through Strathdon to safety.

And in remote parts of the Highlands, the RAF were drafted in to drop food parcels as part of Operation Snowdrop.

Gallery: Nostalgic snow days in pictures

1984: The big freeze even came to grips with Aberdeen’s Union Street in January 1984 making it difficult for shoppers and motorists alike. C&As was a popular shopping spot for many a year. Image: DC Thomson
1986: This photo looks like it could have been taken in a snow-capped copse of trees in deepest Aberdeenshire, but it’s actually the bushes at Mastrick Shopping Centre where young Robert Steele was knocking snow from the branches. Image: DC Thomson
1992: Enjoying themselves in the snow at Duthie Park, Aberdeen were this group of friends from Ferryhill. Back from left, seven-year-old Michael Riddell and Stig Strand (12); front from left, Sarah Riddell (2), Andrew Riddell (12), and Niall Ewen (16). Image: DC Thomson
1978: Without a welly or snowsuit in sight, 12-year-old pals Garry Alexander and Robin Sillet of Aberdeen had fun sledging at Westburn Park today with his friend on a wintry February snow day. Image: DC Thomson
1972: Forget digging your car out, Charles Fowler of Greystone at Corse near Lumphanan had the right idea on this snowy January day. Four legs are definitely better than four wheels as demonstrated by Clydesdale stallion Prince as he traversed the snowdrifts with ease. Image: DC Thomson
1988: A sentiment shared by a few drivers this week! Edith Brown, Aberdeen, has some fun while clearing her car on a cold February morning. Image: DC Thomson
1997: Banchory’s young ski champs were the queens of the slopes, from left, Laura Deacon, Caroline Blaikie, Caroline McCulloch, Gillian Culshaw and Alison Culshaw. The Banchory Academy girls slid down the slippery slope to victory to win a sports council team of the year award. Image: DC Thomson
1988: Eight-year-old Victoria Stewart takes a header into the deep snow where her sledge came to an abrupt stop in the school playing fields at Alford. Image: DC Thomson
1981: One of our most popular archive photos features Aberdeen youngsters, from left, Roy Gammack, and brothers Barry and Steven Reid, who made the most of the snow to build themselves a giant snowman near their homes during the snowy Christmas holidays in ’81. Image: DC Thomson
1982: No doubt about it – the Banchory youngsters like the snow! Sledging down the slopes into Bellfield Park was a fine way to spend a snow day in January 1982. Image: DC Thomson
1982: There’s only one way to travel when the white stuff is around – 14-month-old Alan Cook and his brother Paul aged three had lots of fun with their mum Jenny in Kemnay in January ’82. Image: DC Thomson
1981: There was just a wee dusting of snow in the city on this January day, although it looks like it was safer for this gentleman to walk on the road than the pavements outside Mannofield Church. Image: DC Thomson
1984: This intrepid bus driver of the number 15 Hazlehead service wasn’t going to let a bit of snow get in the way of his route. This photo was taken 40 years ago this month when a particularly heavy dump of snow saw cars abandoned left, right and centre, but still the determined drivers of the yellow and green regional buses ploughed on, what was the secret to keeping a double decker under control where cars failed? Image: DC Thomson
1969: An Aberdeen city centre traffic jam 1960s-style shows some old motors and buses choked up between King Street and Mealmarket Street on West North Street in 1969. The photo makes for an interesting streetscape. Image: DC Thomson
1982: A picture that sums up the weather situation – it’s great fun for the youngsters but when the sledging had to stop at Westhill, the long wait for frozen-up buses just became a drag. Image: DC Thomson

