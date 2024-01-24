Dingwall drink-driver blamed puddle for crash outside hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dingwall drink-driver blamed puddle for crash outside hospital

Andrew Emerson lost control of his Astra on Ferry Road, hitting residential fences before coming to rest.

By Jenni Gee
Police were called to a crash outside Ross Memorial Hospital in Dingwall.
A driver who crashed his car outside a Highland hospital was over the drink-drive limit, a court has heard.

Andrew Emerson had two passengers in the car when he lost control of his Astra on Ferry Road in Dingwall, leaving the road and hitting residential fences near Ross Memorial Hospital.

When police arrived he told them he had hit a puddle, which had caused the accident, but a roadside breath test showed him to be over the drink-drive limit.

Emerson, 20, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of drink-driving on July 16 last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that police were called to the scene of the crash at around 5am and found Emerson’s car “across Ferry Road”.

She said: “Tyre markings on the grass verge indicated the vehicle had come off the road and collided with residential fencing before coming to rest.”

Dingwall drink-driver blamed ‘puddle’ for crash

Ms Gray said they Emerson had identified himself to officers as the driver of the car, before explaining he had hit a puddle that had caused him to lose control.

However, he then provided a positive roadside breath sample and subsequent testing revealed his breath alcohol level to be 32 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 22 microgrammes.

Emerson’s solicitor Graham Mann told the court that it was a “misjudgement on his part that he went over the limit” and added that his client: “Always accepted that he was to blame.”

He said the security firm worker “accepted that he had taken a drink”.

Andrew Emerson ‘lucky he didn’t kill somebody’

Sheriff David Harvie told Emerson: “The fact is that you had a road traffic collision outside a hospital in a residential area.

“How lucky are you that you didn’t kill somebody either in that area or one of the two other people in the vehicle or yourself?

Handing down a fine of £500 and a 12-month driving ban he said: “I consider the locus – outside a hospital and in a residential area – to be an aggravating factor.”

The sheriff advised Emerson, of Corry Road, Muir of Ord, that he would be able to afford the £100 per month payments towards his fine as he would no longer need to pay £120 per month for his car insurance.

 

