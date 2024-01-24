Student who smashed into Union Square using beer keg has no recollection of doing it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Student who smashed into Union Square using beer keg has no recollection of doing it

Glen Barclay, 25, was found wandering topless and shoeless around Union Square shopping centre during the early hours of the morning by security guards.

By David McPhee
Glen Barclay admitted recklessly destroying or damaging property. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Glen Barclay admitted recklessly destroying or damaging property. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

A student who rammed through an Aberdeen shopping centre glass door with a beer keg claims he can’t remember the incident.

Glen Barclay, 25, was found wandering topless and shoeless around Union Square shopping mall by security guards – later telling police he “must’ve blacked out”.

He’d broken in to the city shopping centre in the early hours of the morning by throwing a beer keg through a plate glass door, causing £7,000 worth of damage, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

Barclay, a journalism student, told the court he remembered being out with friends but described the rest of the night as “a little hazy” before he came to with security guards standing around him.

“It’s something you would imagine would happen on TV, not real life,” a bewildered Barclay told the court.

Student claims he ‘must’ve blacked out’

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon said that at around 4.25am on August 3 last year, security guards became aware of a loud smashing noise from the other side of Union Square shopping centre.

Upon viewing the CCTV, they saw Barclay lift a large metal beer keg and throw it through a glass door causing it to smash.

He was then seen entering the building through the broken door where he walked to the first floor.

Soon after, security guards located Barclay topless and shoeless while wandering around the shopping centre.

“He stated that he didn’t know what had happened and that he had no idea how he got there,” Mr Finnon said.

When police arrived they noted that Barclay didn’t appear to be under the influence of alcohol or other substances, with the student claiming he “must’ve blacked out”.

Upon being cautioned and arrested by police, Barclay stated “I’m sorry” as he was led away to a police car.

Appearing in the dock, Barclay pleaded guilty to one charge of recklessly destroying or damaging property.

The cost of the damage to the glass door was estimated to be £7,000.

Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘I was very shocked and confused’

Representing himself, Barclay told the court that he had been drinking with friends early in the afternoon on the day in question, but had lost them.

He claims he then met a girl who bought him a drink, which caused him to feel “strange”.

“Everything from that point on got a little hazy,” Barclay said, stating that the next thing he remembers was seeing security guards standing around him.

He added: “I was very shocked and confused. At the hospital they checked my bloods and I had a high level of alcohol.

“It’s something you would imagine would happen on TV, not real life.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Barclay he had shown “sincere remorse” and had “no previous convictions”.

“I do not think you’re someone who is going to be before the courts again,” she added.

The sheriff fined Barclay, of Slade Road, Kirriemuir, a total of £210.

