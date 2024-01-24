Mum’s fury over sentence of Aberdeen man after child suffers cigarette burn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum’s fury over sentence of Aberdeen man after child suffers cigarette burn

Christopher Wrench was found guilty of child neglect following a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.

By Danny McKay
A mum has spoken of her fury as a man was handed unpaid work after her young son suffered a cigarette burn while in his care.

The 36-year-old was in charge of the boy’s care when the youngster suffered a small, circular injury to his cheek.

He was later taken to hospital by someone else who spotted the mark and was concerned.

The burn suffered by the young boy. Image: DC Thomson

Now, Wrench has returned to the dock to be sentenced, and Sheriff Mungo Bovey handed him 200 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision.

Following the conclusion of the case, the boy’s mum branded the sentence “disgraceful” and told of her horror at learning of her son’s injury.

She said: “It was painful for him. It was quite horrible.

“I felt kind of sick. That happened to my baby.

“I don’t know what happened. Nobody knows except Christopher.”

The mum said Wrench had shown “no remorse”, adding: “He doesn’t care. It didn’t seem like he had any emotion.

“It just seemed like he didn’t actually care that this happened.”

Asked for her thoughts on the sentence, with unpaid work and supervision, she said: “I think the sentence is disgraceful. It really is.

“I don’t feel it’s any deterrent. I think it’s ridiculous.”

Summing up the whole situation, the woman continued: “It’s been horrible. That’s it finished now and I hope we can move on.”

During the trial, it emerged that, at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, paediatric consultant Marianne Forrester examined the boy and said the wound was consistent with an “end on” cigarette burn.

Wrench denied the charge against him and was unable to offer a concrete explanation for how the injury occurred during a trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

‘I’d seen a spot on his face and I just assumed he’d picked at it’

He suggested the injury could be a spot which the child had picked at, but that was rejected by Sheriff Bovey.

In finding him guilty, the sheriff said: “It’s not lost on me that Mr Wrench vehemently and persistently denied that he hurt the child, even accidentally.”

He went on to say he reached the conclusion that the child was injured as a result of being wilfully exposed to risk by Wrench and so found him guilty.

Now, Wrench, of Hoy Place, Aberdeen, has returned to the dock to be sentenced.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client was still unable to explain how the child came by the injury.

Christopher Wrench leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Sheriff Bovey ordered Wrench to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and also imposed an 18-month supervision order.

During the trial, Wrench himself took to the witness stand and told the court: “Kids are kids. Sometimes you can’t account for how they hurt themselves.”

He accepted that he was a smoker at the time of the incident, but insisted he never smoked in the presence of children.

Asked about when he first noticed the injury, Wrench said: “I assumed it was a skin problem. Not a burn.”

He added: “I’d seen a spot on his face and I just assumed he’d picked at it and that’s what this was.”

