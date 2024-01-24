Missing care home girl found hiding in man’s bedroom

A girl who had gone missing from a children’s care unit was discovered hiding in the bedroom of an Inverness man, a court has been told.

Staff at the unit had reported the girl as missing but were able to work out who she was with as a result of Snapchat messages she had sent.

Police were informed and officers visited the Inverness home of 22-year-old Stephen Dick, where the girl was found.

Dick appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of harbouring a child who had absconded in relation to the incident, which took place on December 28 last year.

Snapchat messages revealed girl’s location

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the girl – whose age was not revealed – had been reported missing by the care unit.

“But as a result of Snapchat messages sent to the unit by her, staff were able to identify that she was staying with Stephen Dick and the police were informed,” Ms Poke explained.

“Officers were allowed into his property and found the girl hiding in the bedroom.”

‘Nothing inappropriate here’

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Dick, told the court: “There was nothing inappropriate here.

“He knew the young person and her friend and was not aware that she was still in the unit.

“His concern was that she had somewhere to stay that night.

“He should have been aware that there was a possibility she was still in care and should have made efforts to find out.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for presentencing reports before the case calls again next month, and remanded Dick, of Mackintosh Road, Inverness, in the meantime.

She said: “Given the likely disposal in this case, bail would not be appropriate.”