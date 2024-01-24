Missing care home girl found hiding in man’s bedroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing care home girl found hiding in man’s bedroom

Stephen Dick, 22, admitted harbouring a child who had absconded - but the court was told "nothing inappropriate" had gone on.

By David Love
Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child. Image: Facebook
Stephen Dick admitted harbouring a child. Image: Facebook

A girl who had gone missing from a children’s care unit was discovered hiding in the bedroom of an Inverness man, a court has been told.

Staff at the unit had reported the girl as missing but were able to work out who she was with as a result of Snapchat messages she had sent.

Police were informed and officers visited the Inverness home of 22-year-old Stephen Dick, where the girl was found.

Dick appeared via videolink at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of harbouring a child who had absconded in relation to the incident, which took place on December 28 last year.

Snapchat messages revealed girl’s location

Fiscal depute Karen Poke told the court that the girl – whose age was not revealed – had been reported missing by the care unit.

“But as a result of Snapchat messages sent to the unit by her, staff were able to identify that she was staying with Stephen Dick and the police were informed,” Ms Poke explained.

“Officers were allowed into his property and found the girl hiding in the bedroom.”

‘Nothing inappropriate here’

Solicitor Marc Dickson, for Dick, told the court: “There was nothing inappropriate here.

“He knew the young person and her friend and was not aware that she was still in the unit.

“His concern was that she had somewhere to stay that night.

“He should have been aware that there was a possibility she was still in care and should have made efforts to find out.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson called for presentencing reports before the case calls again next month, and remanded Dick, of Mackintosh Road, Inverness, in the meantime.

She said: “Given the likely disposal in this case, bail would not be appropriate.”

