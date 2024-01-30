Man’s birthday bash ends in jail after waving purple penis in public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man’s birthday bash ends in jail after waving purple penis in public

Michael Morrice upset children after he began larking around with saucy "stress toy" on Union Street.

By Danny McKay
Michael Morrice. Image: Facebook
Michael Morrice. Image: Facebook

An Aberdeen man’s boozy birthday bash ended in jail after he chased Union Street shoppers with a purple rubber penis.

Michael Morrice had removed his top when he began larking around with the rudely shaped “stress toy” on a Monday afternoon in front of numerous members of the public, including children.

Morrice was celebrating his 45th birthday with friends when he held the toy to his crotch and pursued passers-by, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

The alarming city centre sight left a young girl in tears and her mother was forced to hurry away and call the police.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart said the incident happened around 4.30pm on August 14 on Union Street close to the Vue cinema.

She said a mum was walking with her two children, aged 8 and 10, when she spotted Morrice who was topless and “appeared intoxicated”.

‘It was his birthday and he had been drinking with associates’

The woman then realised Morrice was holding an item the “general shape of a penis” to the crotch area of his jeans.

Ms Stewart said: “She believed it was perhaps a sex toy. Her daughter also saw the accused with the item and became upset as a result.

“They left the area and called the police.

“Police attended and traced the accused who was cautioned and arrested.

“In his possession a was a purple rubber stress toy.”

In a separate incident, on November 20, Morrice breached a bail curfew by leaving his home address.

When police arrived to arrest him in the early hours of the next morning, he told them he “left to collect his mail”.

However, when officers cuffed him, Morrice became aggressive, shouting, swearing and struggling.

He threatened to bite officers’ noses off and made various biting motions without making any real attempts to bite anyone.

‘At the very least inappropriate’

Morrice, of Baker Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to breach of the peace, breaching his bail curfew and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Defence agent Lisa Reilly said her client “accepts responsibility” for the offences.

She said: “It was his birthday and he had been drinking with associates.

“He advises the weather was good and he had his top off.”

She explained Morrice had been given the item, which was a “stress toy”.

Ms Reilly added her client was “making progress” in tackling issues with alcohol.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Morrice his behaviour, regarding the rubber penis offence, was “at the very least inappropriate”.

He added: “There comes a point when the interests of the general public outweigh the interests of the accused.”

He jailed Morrice for a total of 12 months – eight for the breach of the peace and four for the other matters.

