The new family-run Banchory coffee bean shop inspired by Australia and Bali

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

The new family-run Banchory coffee bean shop inspired by Australia and Bali

Gary James Donaldson launched his online and physical stores for Coffee Curator – based in Banchory – in December.

Gary James Donaldson. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary James Donaldson. All images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

I have no doubt that some of you will have visited (or even lived in) Australia at some point.

If distant/recent memories from your travels have popped into your head, or you’ve found yourself faintly nodding, know one thing – I’m extremely jealous.

However, have you also experienced a coffee tasting on a plantation in a Bali jungle?

Well, Gary James Donaldson has done both, plus more.

Aboyne entrepreneur Gary James Donaldson overlooking the plantation at sunrise in Munduk, Bali.
Gary overlooking the plantation at sunrise in Munduk, Bali. Image: Supplied by Gary Donaldson

The 37-year-old owes a lot to his travels as they inspired the concept behind his new coffee bean store in Banchory, known as Coffee Curator.

‘Travelling really opened my eyes to the coffee industry,’ says entrepreneur

Originally from Aboyne, Gary now travels the world (working from his laptop) for most of year.

In his teens and early twenties, he worked in the hospitality industry “in a variety of roles in hotels and restaurants across Deeside”.

“I returned to college and university in my late twenties, gaining an Undergraduate degree in marketing and consumer studies, and also a Master’s degree in intercultural communication,” he went on to say.

Long Walk Coffee products are available at Coffee Curator, which is based in Banchory.
Long Walk Coffee products are available at Coffee Curator, which is based in Banchory.

“When I left university, I started my own marketing company and through that began helping [global] clients improve their marketing and digital communications – all from my laptop whilst travelling the world.”

His love of coffee grew along the way, too.

The coffee roaster at the Bali jungle plantation, along with a flavour wheel.
The coffee roaster at the Bali jungle plantation, along with a flavour wheel. Image: Supplied by Gary Donaldson

He added: “Travelling really opened my eyes to the coffee industry, and how it was growing at different paces within different countries.

“Coffee tasting in a plantation in the jungle in Bali last year was an amazing experience.

“Also, spending months at a time in Australia over the past few years exposed me to their exciting and thriving coffee retail industry.”

Gary talks spotting a gap in the north-east market and opening Banchory coffee bean shop

Gary saw the opportunity to build something similar in Scotland and discussed the possibility with his mum Julie, a fellow avid coffee drinker.

With her background in retail management, he knew she would be perfect for the managerial position of his Banchory store – Coffee Curator.

“We decided to go for it,” says Gary.

Inside Banchory coffee bean store Coffee Curator.
Inside Banchory coffee bean store Coffee Curator.

Coffee Curator boasts an online store as well as a physical shop on Scott Skinner Square, which opened on Friday, December 1. Its opening hours are 10am to 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

The founder added: “It’s a family business, which was a goal of mine, and something that I’ve loved seeing come to fruition.”

Coffee Curator: what’s available at Aboyne store?

Coffee Curator is fundamentally a coffee bean store.

The beans are grown around the world but roasted in Scotland, and come in either 250g or 500g bags.

Currently, roughly 20 brands are stocked from across the country.

Gary at his Banchory store Coffee Curator.
Gary wants to showcase “the best of the best” when it comes to Scottish roasted coffee beans.

Gary said: “We work closely with the roasters to ensure quality and sustainability. And put a lot of research into both the brands and the products that we stock.

“We can also grind the beans using our industrial quality grinder in store, in a matter of seconds, from coarse to ultra fine, depending on what the customer requires, ensuring that you are getting freshly ground coffee to enjoy.

“Predominantly, we are looking to ensure that we have something on our shelves for all tastes.

Cairngorm Coffee Roasters coffee beans at the Banchory shop.
You’ll spot coffee by Cairngorm Coffee Roasters, too.

“On a more niche level, Coffee Curator is seeking out Scottish roasters who are passionate about what they do and whose passion shows in their products, packaging, roast quality, taste.

“We want to showcase the best of the best when it comes to Scottish roasted coffee beans.”

Founder gets undeniable ‘buzz’ from working with family and running the business

Speaking about what he has enjoyed most about running Coffee Curator, Gary said: “Oh, so many things!

“I’ve personally loved working closely with my family on a project. Like I mentioned, a family business was a goal of mine.

Exterior of Coffee Curator on Scott Skinner Square, Banchory.
Coffee Curator, which opened in December, is based on Scott Skinner Square.

“I’ve also really enjoyed working with, and learning from, the roasters. And when we have had coffee tastings in the store, which we plan to have regularly this year, there was such a buzz.

“We have at least two big additions to the Coffee Curator brand coming in 2024 which I’m not able to discuss in detail yet, but keep an eye on our social media.”

Visit www.coffeecurator.co.uk to order and/or find out more information.

More Banchory food and drink features…

Learn from crème de la crème of patisserie chefs in Europe at Banchory’s The Pastry Academy

Would ‘a Wetherspoons do great in Banchory’? Locals share what they want for town’s food and drink scene

More from Food and Drink

Three bottles of beer from Isle of Skye Brewing Company.
At almost 30 years old, is Isle of Skye Brewing Co still top of…
Are these the best burgers in the Highlands?
Restaurant review: Does the new Coyote's location serve up the best burgers in Inverness?
Husband and wife Allan and Joanna Moore. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Lonmay farmer who battled breast cancer talks 'rewarding' evolution of farm shop
Braemar and the surrounding area boasts plenty of food and drink hot spots. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
The top breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Braemar
Expect fantastic food and views at The Knowes Hotel. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
10 romantic restaurants for couples to visit this Valentine's Day in Aberdeenshire
A can of Irn Bru soft drink poured into a glass, and a can of Iron Brew sour beer from Vault City poured into another glass.
Forget whisky, is Irn-Bru-flavour beer the perfect Burns Night drink?
Geva Blackett. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Tourists after more food options in Braemar – but are year-round openings sustainable?
Windswept Brewing Co managing director Nigel Tiddy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lossiemouth's Windswept Brewing Co plans to shut next month: 'It's been an amazing adventure'
Windswept Brewing Co in Lossiemouth
Windswept Brewing Co to close unless buyer can be found
Several dishes from Fourmile House in Kingswells laid out on a table.
Fowrie Garden Cafe at Fourmile House serves flavoursome feast surrounded by green haven in…

Conversation