DVLA crackdown on untaxed cars in Elgin and Forres: How many were clamped?

Crews have taken action against those who haven't kept their road tax up to date.

By David Mackay
Untaxed vehicle sticker on car windscreen.
Drivers have been warned to keep road tax up to date. Image: DC Thomson

Dozens of cars have been clamped during a DVLA crackdown across four days in Elgin and Forres.

The agency tasked contractors with taking action against vehicles that do not have valid road tax.

Drivers now face having to pay a £160 release fee on their vehicles to get the clamp removed – but only after getting valid road tax.

How many cars were clamped in Elgin and Forres during the DVLA crackdown?

The DVLA told the Press and Journal that 48 vehicles were clamped by contractors between January 23 and 27 in Elgin and Forres.

Cars have been spotted with yellow triangular wheel clamps on residential streets as well as in the town centres.

The agency has stressed the operation is a message to motorists that they will take action against those who do not pay road tax.

Rear of St Giles Church on Elgin High Street.
DVLA crews are understood to have been operating on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that DVLA’s wheelclamping partner, NSL, were in the Forres and Elgin area between 23 and 27 January as part of their day-to-day enforcement activity.

“In total 48 untaxed vehicles were clamped – 16 of these were clamped in Elgin on Wednesday, January 24.”

Are wheel clamps legal?

The DVLA told the Press and Journal cars do not have to be spotted on the road to take action.

It says enforcement measures can include fines and penalties, as well as wheel clamping on roads.

It is illegal for private companies to clamp cars on private land in Scotland.

Wheel clamp on black car.
Wheel clamps can be used by the DVLA for enforcement. Image: PA

However, police, councils and the DVLA can clamp cars that are parked illegally on roads or public land.

In exceptional cases, they can also clamp or tow away cars on private land.

It is illegal to own and use a car without insurance or tax.

Drivers can fill out a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN) for the DVLA for cars that are permanently off the road.

Motorists without insurance or tax can also be fined £100 as well as having their cars clamped.

Aberdeen man broke into neighbour's flat and stole his mum's ashes
Jail for abuser who subjected partner to 'terrifying experience'
Woman's fingernail ripped out during 'excruciatingly painful' brawl outside Peterhead pub
Laughing Huntly predator given extra time behind bars for prison sex act
Man's birthday bash ends in jail after waving purple penis in public
Jail for serial domestic abuser described as 'dormant volcano'
