‘Sad times but no other option’: Aberdeen fans react to Barry Robson departure

Robson is leaving the Dons only a couple of days after marking his one-year anniversary in charge.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.

The search for a new Aberdeen manager is under way following the departure of Barry Robson.

The 45-year-old enjoyed a rollercoaster 12 months in the Pittodrie hot seat, which included a remarkable run to third spot in the Premiership, participation in the group stage of the Europa Conference League and a Viaplay Cup final.

While a large amount of Aberdeen supporters felt Robson’s tenure had run its course following this season’s poor league form, many fans were sad it hadn’t worked out for the departing Dons boss.

Stephen Hutcheon wrote on social media: “You gave it your best Robbo – I’m sure you’ll bounce back soon and be stronger and wiser for the experience.”

Duncan Dallas wrote: “Sad times but no other option. Last three games in particular didn’t fill anyone with confidence that we’d start to improve any time soon.

“The march to third place and the fun of the Conference League group stages are still good memories. Hopefully get someone with experience next!”

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser against PAOK in Greece with Graeme Shinnie and manager Barry Robson.
Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath celebrates his equaliser against PAOK in Greece with Graeme Shinnie (L) and manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Time for experience in the dugout

Michael Gibb was also hoping to see Robson succeed with his hometown team.

He said: “Like everyone, I really wanted it to work out for Barry, I really did. Maybe too much of a step up at the club for him at this stage in his career and hope he get the chance to rebuild it somewhere with less of a spotlight.

“The pressure on the board now to find a replacement is immense. My guess is while all the fans truly love the club, they won’t back another inexperienced manager.”

Barry Robson during happier times in charge of Aberdeen.
Barry Robson during happier times in charge of the Dons. Image: SNS.

With Robson’s position under scrutiny for the past few weeks, Enrico Tortolano hopes the Aberdeen board already have a replacement lined up.

He wrote: “Effort was there but he wasn’t at the level required for Aberdeen. All the best to Barry for the future though. Hopefully, club have been monitoring options to replace him over last few months when it was obvious he was struggling.

Nicola Eddie wrote: “True Dons fans wanted so badly for this to work. He had some flukey games in the early days which filled us all with hope.

“It’s sad to see a longstanding career with the Dons end this way. Wishing Robbo the best for his future! Sure nobody more disappointed than him right now.”

Graeme Buxton believes Robson still has a bright future as a football manager.

He wrote: “What he did last season showed the footballing world he has a talent for management. Not a bad job to have on your CV as first manager. Gutted for Barry but know this isn’t the last we’ve seen of him.”

Could Neil Warnock be next manager for Aberdeen?

Attention now turns to who Aberdeen choose as Robson’s successor with the Dons understood to be weighing up a move for Neil Warnock to take charge until the end of the season. 

James Souter appeared to be in favour, writing: “Neil Warnock has always wanted to manage in Scotland.”

William Churchston said: “Time for the club to show some ambition to get us back to the top of fitba. Only guy for the job is Klopp.”

Michael Strachan is in favour of a manager with more experience in the Pittodrie dugout.

He wrote: “Gutted to see Barry go but Aberdeen have tried to go with younger, inexperienced managers since McInnes left and it hasn’t worked.

“Would like to see a proven, well experienced manager next. Steady the ship until the end of season then have a good summer window and pre season.”

Stephen Woodhouse had an ambitious suggestion, asking: “Mourinho’s still available, right?”

Andy Davidson wrote: “It’s not a manager they want, it’s a magician. There was nothing wrong with the manager, it’s the players that they need to get rid of.”

 

Seven potential candidates to replace Barry Robson at Aberdeen

 

