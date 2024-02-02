Aberdeen man drove Ford Focus at trio on motorbike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man drove Ford Focus at trio on motorbike

William Morris followed and drove at the trio, who were also driving erratically.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been banned from the road after driving his Ford Focus at three people on a motorbike in Aberdeen.

Thankfully, the driver of the bike was able to take evasive action and no collision took place, although they did fall off the bike and fled the scene.

A separate prosecution is “pending” in relation to those on the bike, but Morris, 41, has now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over his part.

‘Too old for any of this nonsense’

He admitted dangerous driving by driving at the motorcycle, causing it to take evasive action and for the riders to fall to the ground.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon said the incident happened on Quarry Road at 9.50pm on November 9 2022.

He said the bike, with the driver and two passengers, “manoeuvred around the road in a manner consistent with dangerous or careless driving”.

He added: “There’s a pending matter in relation to that.”

‘The manner of their driving was poor to say the least’

Mr Finnon explained Morris “followed” the bike in his car and was “seen to manoeuvre towards the motorcycle”.

The bike was forced to take evasive action and, although no collision took place, the trio fell off the bike and ran away on foot.

The only damage to either vehicle was the bike’s number plate falling off.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client had previously struggled with “substance misuse” but had now “turned a corner”.

He added: “He told me today he’s ‘too old for any of this nonsense’.”

Mr Mcallister said the driver of the bike had been “causing a great deal of distress to a number of individuals within the area”.

He continued: “The manner of their driving was poor to say the least and they fled the scene.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis ordered Morris, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

