Aberdeen man drove Ford Focus at trio on motorbike

A man has been banned from the road after driving his Ford Focus at three people on a motorbike in Aberdeen.

William Morris followed and drove at the trio, who were also driving erratically.

Thankfully, the driver of the bike was able to take evasive action and no collision took place, although they did fall off the bike and fled the scene.

A separate prosecution is “pending” in relation to those on the bike, but Morris, 41, has now appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over his part.

‘Too old for any of this nonsense’

He admitted dangerous driving by driving at the motorcycle, causing it to take evasive action and for the riders to fall to the ground.

Fiscal depute Peter Finnon said the incident happened on Quarry Road at 9.50pm on November 9 2022.

He said the bike, with the driver and two passengers, “manoeuvred around the road in a manner consistent with dangerous or careless driving”.

He added: “There’s a pending matter in relation to that.”

‘The manner of their driving was poor to say the least’

Mr Finnon explained Morris “followed” the bike in his car and was “seen to manoeuvre towards the motorcycle”.

The bike was forced to take evasive action and, although no collision took place, the trio fell off the bike and ran away on foot.

The only damage to either vehicle was the bike’s number plate falling off.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client had previously struggled with “substance misuse” but had now “turned a corner”.

He added: “He told me today he’s ‘too old for any of this nonsense’.”

Mr Mcallister said the driver of the bike had been “causing a great deal of distress to a number of individuals within the area”.

He continued: “The manner of their driving was poor to say the least and they fled the scene.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis ordered Morris, of Provost Rust Drive, Aberdeen, to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 16 months.

