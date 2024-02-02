Ross County striker Matthew Wright joins Brechin City on loan; Elgin City complete loan deal for Bradford City youngster

Ross County forward Matthew Wright has joined Brechin City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Wright spent the first half of the season on loan with Elgin City in League Two, but was limited to just eight appearances and one goal after a spell on the sidelines due to illness.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Point on the Isle of Lewis, had spells with League One sides Montrose and Falkirk last season.

Wright has made eight substitute appearances for the Staggies, and memorably netted a late equaliser in County’s 3-3 draw against Rangers in January 2022.

Wright’s switch to Brechin will see him return to the Highland League, where he enjoyed a prolific loan spell with Brora Rangers during the 2021-22 season.

He could make his debut for Gavin Price’s side when they host Lossiemouth on Saturday.

The Staggies have also recalled goalkeeper Logan Ross from his loan spell with Brora Rangers on an emergency basis, due to a calf injury suffered by Ross Laidlaw which will keep him sidelined out of Saturday’s game against St Johnstone.

Meanwhile, Elgin City completed a late deadline day loan move for Bradford City midfielder Freddy Jeffreys.

The 18-year-old made two first team appearances for the Bantams earlier this season, making his debut off the bench in a 2-1 victory over Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup in October.

Later that month, he made his first start in a 3-0 victory over Manchester City under-21s in the same competition.