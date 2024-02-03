Repeat drink-driver who hit 114mph on AWPR given ban

A repeat drink-driver caught doing 114mph on the A90 while over the limit has been hit with a road ban.

Craig Paterson was in a rush to get home following a row with the mother of his children, a court was told.

But the 38-year-old not only caught the attention of police due to hitting the eye-watering speed but was also over the legal alcohol limit.

Paterson last month pled guilty to offences of dangerous driving and drink-driving – his second such conviction in the last decade.

‘He was seeking to get home as quickly as possible’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened 9.14am on November 3 on the Blackdog to Stonehaven section of the AWPR near Cookney.

She said: “The accused was found by police to be driving at 114mph.

“When police spoke to him they detected a smell of alcohol.

“He then provided a positive breath specimen and was arrested.”

Paterson, of Unitas Crescent, Carluke, had 33 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Stewart highlighted that his client had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

‘You have a poor history of offending’

He added: “He’s a father-of-two and had been involved in an argument with the mother of his children.

“His explanation for his manner of driving was that he was seeking to get home as quickly as possible.

“This is by no means a justification.”

Mr Stewart said Paterson has shown “serious remorse”.

He admitted his record “does him no favours” but advised he had since turned things around and was now focusing on his children.

The court heard Paterson was previously convicted of drink-driving in 2014.

Sheriff Christian Marney told Paterson: “You have a poor history of offending. You have a number of road traffic convictions.”

As a direct alternative to prison, the sheriff ordered him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

