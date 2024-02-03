Repeat drink-driver who hit 114mph on AWPR given ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Repeat drink-driver who hit 114mph on AWPR given ban

Craig Paterson not only caught the attention of cops due to hitting an eye-watering 114mph, but was also over the legal alcohol limit.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A repeat drink-driver caught doing 114mph on the A90 while over the limit has been hit with a road ban.

Craig Paterson was in a rush to get home following a row with the mother of his children, a court was told.

But the 38-year-old not only caught the attention of police due to hitting the eye-watering speed but was also over the legal alcohol limit.

Paterson last month pled guilty to offences of dangerous driving and drink-driving – his second such conviction in the last decade.

‘He was seeking to get home as quickly as possible’

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened 9.14am on November 3 on the Blackdog to Stonehaven section of the AWPR near Cookney.

She said: “The accused was found by police to be driving at 114mph.

“When police spoke to him they detected a smell of alcohol.

“He then provided a positive breath specimen and was arrested.”

Paterson, of Unitas Crescent, Carluke, had 33 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Defence agent Michael Stewart highlighted that his client had pled guilty at the earliest opportunity.

‘You have a poor history of offending’

He added: “He’s a father-of-two and had been involved in an argument with the mother of his children.

“His explanation for his manner of driving was that he was seeking to get home as quickly as possible.

“This is by no means a justification.”

Mr Stewart said Paterson has shown “serious remorse”.

He admitted his record “does him no favours” but advised he had since turned things around and was now focusing on his children.

The court heard Paterson was previously convicted of drink-driving in 2014.

Sheriff Christian Marney told Paterson: “You have a poor history of offending. You have a number of road traffic convictions.”

As a direct alternative to prison, the sheriff ordered him to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

