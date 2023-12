Repeat drink-driver clocked at 114mph on AWPR

A drink-driver has appeared in court after being clocked at 114mph on the Aberdeen bypass in a Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

Craig Paterson admitted offences of both drink-driving and dangerous driving on the Blackdog to Stonehaven road near Cookney.

Both offences carry a minimum mandatory 12-month driving ban.

However, Paterson, 38, also has a previous conviction for drink-driving, meaning his minimum ban is three-years.

Paterson, whose address was given as Unitas Crescent, Carluke, admitted driving with 33 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, above the 22 microgramme limit.

He further admitted dangerous driving by reaching 114mph in the Mercedes.

The offences happened on November 3.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentence on Paterson until next year for background reports.

He disqualified him from driving in the interim period.

