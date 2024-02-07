Stabbing victim jailed for ‘exacting revenge’ through vicious street attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Crime & Courts

Stabbing victim jailed for ‘exacting revenge’ through vicious street attack

The court was told Martin Dossett had been stabbed in the leg by his victim only weeks before - but had decided to get revenge rather than contact police.

By David McPhee
Martin Dossett admitted assaulting a man and stealing his bag and bike. Image: Facebook.
Martin Dossett admitted assaulting a man and stealing his bag and bike. Image: Facebook.

A man has been jailed after he carried out a violent street attack as an act of “revenge”, a court has heard.

Martin Dossett, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted assaulting his victim before stealing his bag and bicycle.

It was stated that Dossett had been stabbed in the leg by his victim only weeks before – but he had decided to wait and get revenge rather than contact the police.

Dossett tripped victim before attacking him

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court that at around 7pm on August 27 last year Dossett’s victim got on his silver Giant bike and cycled to a shop in North Street, Inverurie, where he used the cash machine.

The man, who also had a navy Carhartt bag with him, was approached by Dossett who attempted to start a fight with him.

He backed off and attempted to defend himself by swinging his keys at Dossett, but Dossett was unperturbed by this.

As the man ran away, Dossett called him a “f****** a*******” before tripping him up and causing him to fall to the ground.

Dossett then stood over the man as he was on the ground and proceeded to punch and kick his head and arms.

“Other persons attempted to intervene, and the complainer managed to run away from the accused, who shortly thereafter rode away on the complainer’s bicycle in possession of the complainer’s bag which had fallen off during the struggle,” Mr Townsend told the court.

“The complainer contacted the police to report the matter and units were dispatched to the area.”

A short time later, the Dossett was traced by police and admitted to being involved in a disturbance.

He then showed them where the man’s bag was located, but the bike was not recovered.

In the dock, Dossett pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of theft.

‘This is not the way to go about things’

Defence solicitor Laura Gracie told the court that her client’s position was that this was the first time he’d seen the man after he’d been stabbed in the leg.

She added: “They come upon each other by coincidence and there appears to be some sort of verbal dispute.

“Mr Dossett appears to walk away then something is said, and he changes his mind and goes after the complainer.

“I agree that this is not the way to go about things.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Dossett, who has a long list of previous convictions for theft, that if he was assaulted by the man he should have then “informed the authorities”.

He added: “What you don’t do is say to yourself ‘next time I see him I’m going to give him a doing’.

“I believe you saw this as an opportunity to exact revenge.”

Sheriff Foulis sentenced Dossett, of Blackhall Wynd, Inverurie, to 17 months in prison.

