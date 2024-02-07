Violent ex-boyfriend attacked woman before using n-word about her new partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Violent ex-boyfriend attacked woman before using n-word about her new partner

Ricky Forrester, 30, only halted the attack when he was interrupted by the woman’s child.

By David McPhee
Ricky Forrester admitted a series of violent assaults on his former partner. Image: DC Thomson.
Ricky Forrester admitted a series of violent assaults on his former partner. Image: DC Thomson.

A man has been jailed after he attacked his ex-girlfriend in an unprovoked violent assault.

Ricky Forrester appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted brutally punching and kicking his former partner while she was on the ground.

It was stated that the 30-year-old only halted his attack when he was interrupted by the woman’s child, who shouted at him to “get off” her mum.

Forrester, who has a long list of previous convictions, then used the n-word and told the woman her new boyfriend was “getting it”.

‘Get off my mum’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 9pm on December 20 last year the woman put her daughter to bed and went outside her house.

Without warning, she was struck in the face with a bag before being punched to the left-hand side of her head, causing her to fall to the ground.

While the woman lay on the ground Forrester repeatedly kicked her to the body.

Thankfully for the woman, her daughter came out and shouted “get off my mum,” which startled Forrester.

He began to run off, but not before using the n-word and telling her that her new boyfriend was “getting it”.

In the dock, Forrester pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and using a racial remark.

‘Disgraceful and violent’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that the couple’s relationship had struggled due to Forrester being in and out of prison.

He said they had both wanted and planned to continue the relationship, but that the woman had met someone new in the weeks before Forrester returned home.

“When he saw another man’s kit bag there he became very upset,” he said.

“He accepts that he then assaulted the woman.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch told Forrester that he had carried out a “disgraceful and violent assault” on his former partner in the company of a young child.

“I consider that no disposal other than a custodial sentence is appropriate here,” he added.

Sheriff Lynch sentenced Forrester, of North Sea Court, Aberdeen, to eight months in prison.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning Forrester cannot approach his former partner for five years.

