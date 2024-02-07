Violent ex-boyfriend attacked woman before using n-word about her new partner

A man has been jailed after he attacked his ex-girlfriend in an unprovoked violent assault.

Ricky Forrester appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted brutally punching and kicking his former partner while she was on the ground.

It was stated that the 30-year-old only halted his attack when he was interrupted by the woman’s child, who shouted at him to “get off” her mum.

Forrester, who has a long list of previous convictions, then used the n-word and told the woman her new boyfriend was “getting it”.

‘Get off my mum’

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that at around 9pm on December 20 last year the woman put her daughter to bed and went outside her house.

Without warning, she was struck in the face with a bag before being punched to the left-hand side of her head, causing her to fall to the ground.

While the woman lay on the ground Forrester repeatedly kicked her to the body.

Thankfully for the woman, her daughter came out and shouted “get off my mum,” which startled Forrester.

He began to run off, but not before using the n-word and telling her that her new boyfriend was “getting it”.

In the dock, Forrester pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and a second charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and using a racial remark.

‘Disgraceful and violent’

Defence solicitor Tony Burgess told the court that the couple’s relationship had struggled due to Forrester being in and out of prison.

He said they had both wanted and planned to continue the relationship, but that the woman had met someone new in the weeks before Forrester returned home.

“When he saw another man’s kit bag there he became very upset,” he said.

“He accepts that he then assaulted the woman.”

Sheriff Sean Lynch told Forrester that he had carried out a “disgraceful and violent assault” on his former partner in the company of a young child.

“I consider that no disposal other than a custodial sentence is appropriate here,” he added.

Sheriff Lynch sentenced Forrester, of North Sea Court, Aberdeen, to eight months in prison.

He also made him subject to a non-harassment order, meaning Forrester cannot approach his former partner for five years.

