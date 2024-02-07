Do locals think the Lossie food scene is ‘booming’?

At first glance – after a quick Google search that read ‘Lossiemouth food’ – my initial thoughts were that the Moray town offered a varied selection of cafes, restaurants and shops for residents and visitors.

Be it pub grub, seafood or Turkish or Indian cuisine, to name a few things, I had no doubt in my mind that a lot of locals would be satisfied with the current options.

This was quickly confirmed when I asked members of public Facebook group, Lossiemouth, for their opinions.

Businesses like Catch 79, Gulay’s Patisserie, The Harbour Lights, The Beach Hut, Firth Hotel & Restaurant, The Moray Hog Roast Company, Food Vault, The Salt Cellar, and The Galley Fish & Chip Shop were praised.

Here’s what locals had to say…

‘For a small town, Lossie punches well above its weight,’ says resident

One respondent described the food and service at Lossie Chip Shop as “second to none”, too, while another said the Indian cuisine at Macraj and Rock House Hotel is “outstanding.”

Jacquelyn Young opened her shop, Fountain Juice Bar, on Queen Street last May as she wanted to add healthier/lighter takeaway options into the mix.

It has gained a loyal following.

Owner of The Re:Store Moray, Alison Ruickbie, had a similar thought – to offer something new and different in the town – before launching her award-winning, sustainable-living refill shop.

“When I opened The Re:Store Moray, I had no idea about the impact the community would have on my shop and the impact my shop would have on the community,” says Alison.

#Lossiemouth we have beaches, mountains and copious amounts of whisky. Did I mention some of the best food in Scotland. pic.twitter.com/NcZ6JSL2oE — Hugh McGivern (@Hugh6303) July 13, 2021

“It brings personal service. I know almost all my customers by name and do my best to make sure I serve them as best I can with knowledge you won’t find in a supermarket.

“I have customers who have become friends.”

The shop has been welcoming customers since late-summer 2019.

It sells local organic milk to refill, fresh vegetables, refill kombucha, locally-made sourdough bread, dried loose foods, and household/hair and body product refills.

In terms of the Lossie food scene as a whole, Alison went on to say: “Lossie is booming.

“There are so many incredible businesses almost all independently owned – in fact there aren’t any empty units available at the moment!

“I love that all our businesses focus on ‘local’, sourcing the freshest ingredients from nearby producers and suppliers. We have such a wide variety for a wee toon.”

Some fellow residents agree.

On my social media post, someone wrote: “Personally, for a small town, I think Lossie punches well above its weight with regards to all-round eating, café and drinking options. There’s plenty of variety.”

Another went on to say that they believe it has a better selection than Elgin.

Demand for a pub (after Windswept Brewery closure) sandwich bar, dog-friendly café and beer garden

However, there’s always room for improvement.

One thing that Alison would like to see is another café. “Especially one that serves drinks to go and quick sandwiches for lunchtime workers,” she added.

The word sandwich seemed to be a common theme, for several people said that a sandwich shop/bar would be a great addition to Lossie.

A local wrote: “Could definitely benefit from a coffee shop/sandwich bar by East Beach offering takeaway hot drinks and snacks. Year round, not just during summer months.”

Demand is also there for more dog-friendly cafes – serving coffee, cake and light lunches – a dessert parlour that stays open well into the evening, a quality bakery and a beer garden.

You’ll find the latter at Brander Arms on Shore Street.

The news of Windswept Brewery shutting has already left some residents yearning for a pub selling “real ale or craft beer.”

The Moray firm was launched by former RAF pilots Al Read and Nigel Tiddy. Its beer range won many accolades over the years, to say the least.

Are menus becoming too samey in Lossiemouth?

Another criticism was aimed at the menus in Lossiemouth.

“Can’t fault any of the restaurants in Lossie for portion sizes and quality, just a pity [the] menus never change,” said a respondent.

Another added: “I also think that all the restaurants are all the same and there’s absolutely nothing different, same menus since 1920s!”

It’s definitely food for thought.

