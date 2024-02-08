Steven MacDonald thrilled as Forres Mechanics net Nairn County duo on loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Steven MacDonald thrilled as Forres Mechanics net Nairn County duo on loan

The Can-Cans manager says Sam Gordon and Ben Kelly offer welcome fresh options to his side after short-term switches.

By Paul Chalk
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald reckons Nairn County duo Sam Gordon and Ben Kelly can provide extra spark in attack to his side.

Winger Gordon, 24, and forward Kelly, 25, have made loan moves from Station Park to Mosset Park until the end of this season.

Gordon was a lively figure in Wednesday’s 4-1 Breedon Highland League victory at Clachnacuddin, while Kelly should return from a rolled ankle to face Wick Academy this weekend.

With Nairn beefing up their squad over the winter, the duo – who scored in the club’s North of Scotland Cup final win over Ross County in November  – will get the chance to net competitive game-time with the Can-Cans.

Vital game-time chance for Nairn players at Forres

Gordon, who emerged from Nairn’s youth development programme, has made 71 appearances for the Wee County, but had made just two starts so far this term.

 

Striker Kelly – who was snapped up last summer from North Caledonian League runners-up and treble-trophy winners Invergordon – has made eight starts and 13 substitute appearances for Nairn.

MacDonald explained the loan captures will give Forres’ opponents something extra to think about.

He said: “It just freshens the squad up and gives us more attacking options. It is great to get the boys in and gives us more dimensions.

“Teams have to think that we can get behind them more now, whereas before we were maybe a bit more defensive.

“Nairn have a big squad at the moment, so hopefully Sam and Ben can benefit from being with us for the rest of this season.”

Gordon made an immediate impact

MacDonald was delighted with the debut efforts of Gordon against Clach in midweek.

He added: “Sam brings us obvious pace. We have struggled on the right -hand side this year, but we have an attacking outlet with his pace.

“He took us higher up the park on Wednesday. He hasn’t played a lot of games, so his legs went just a little bit in the second half.

“Ben rolled his ankle on Tuesday night, so he wasn’t fit to play against Clach, but he should be okay for Saturday.”

Forres’ victory against the Lilywhites was their first win since beating Strathspey Thistle 2-0 on December 9.

Conversation