Steven MacDonald thrilled as Forres Mechanics net Nairn County duo on loan

Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald reckons Nairn County duo Sam Gordon and Ben Kelly can provide extra spark in attack to his side.

Winger Gordon, 24, and forward Kelly, 25, have made loan moves from Station Park to Mosset Park until the end of this season.

Gordon was a lively figure in Wednesday’s 4-1 Breedon Highland League victory at Clachnacuddin, while Kelly should return from a rolled ankle to face Wick Academy this weekend.

With Nairn beefing up their squad over the winter, the duo – who scored in the club’s North of Scotland Cup final win over Ross County in November – will get the chance to net competitive game-time with the Can-Cans.

Vital game-time chance for Nairn players at Forres

Gordon, who emerged from Nairn’s youth development programme, has made 71 appearances for the Wee County, but had made just two starts so far this term.

⚽️⚽️⚽️ NAIRN DUO JOIN ‘CANS ON LOAN ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Forres Mechanics FC announce that Nairn County FC midfielder Sam Gordon and striker Ben Kelly have joined the club on loan until the end of the season pending SFA approval. Welcome to Mosset Park Sam and Ben 🟤🟡⚽️#monthecans pic.twitter.com/aeTto8aAGi — Forres Mechanics F.C. (@TheCansOfficial) February 7, 2024

Striker Kelly – who was snapped up last summer from North Caledonian League runners-up and treble-trophy winners Invergordon – has made eight starts and 13 substitute appearances for Nairn.

MacDonald explained the loan captures will give Forres’ opponents something extra to think about.

He said: “It just freshens the squad up and gives us more attacking options. It is great to get the boys in and gives us more dimensions.

“Teams have to think that we can get behind them more now, whereas before we were maybe a bit more defensive.

“Nairn have a big squad at the moment, so hopefully Sam and Ben can benefit from being with us for the rest of this season.”

Sam Gordon and Ben Kelly have today joined Forres Mechanics on a temporary basis until the end of the season. More 👇https://t.co/TfGaIXeC2S#ncfc #nairncounty #ItsaNairnThing pic.twitter.com/WYVUU1nBuU — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) February 7, 2024

Gordon made an immediate impact

MacDonald was delighted with the debut efforts of Gordon against Clach in midweek.

He added: “Sam brings us obvious pace. We have struggled on the right -hand side this year, but we have an attacking outlet with his pace.

“He took us higher up the park on Wednesday. He hasn’t played a lot of games, so his legs went just a little bit in the second half.

“Ben rolled his ankle on Tuesday night, so he wasn’t fit to play against Clach, but he should be okay for Saturday.”

Forres’ victory against the Lilywhites was their first win since beating Strathspey Thistle 2-0 on December 9.