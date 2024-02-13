Stab victim confessed to ‘banking’ heroin in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stab victim confessed to ‘banking’ heroin in hospital

Jamie Harrison confessed to having narcotics concealed internally when police came to speak to him at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A man was caught “banking” a bag of heroin in hospital in Aberdeen after getting stabbed in the leg.

Jamie Harrison confessed to having narcotics concealed internally when police came to speak to him at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

And the 23-year-old, as if to add insult to his leg injury, has now appeared in court and been fined for his antics.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on December 15 2022 due to being the victim of an assault and robbery at which time he sustained a stab wound to his leg.”

‘The extent of his involvement was pretty minor’

Police officers accompanied Harrison at the hospital and took a statement from him at 4.45pm.

While speaking to officers, Harrison disclosed that he was “banking”, a term understood to refer to hiding drugs within one’s bottom.

A package of brown powder, which turned out to be heroin, was recovered.

It had a total weight of 4.2g with a street value of £250.

Harrison, of Ribble Avenue, Rainhill, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said a court-ordered background report explained why his client had been in Aberdeen.

He added: “The extent of his involvement was pretty minor.

“It was between him, a friend and a friend’s friend.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Harrison £420 and imposed a 12-month supervision order.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Predatory Inverness rapist attacked vulnerable men to satisfy his sick desires
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court following £200,000 Alness drugs seizure
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver arrested and motorist seriously injured in A834 crash
A picture of Inverness Sheriff Court
Inverness addict 'preyed on' by criminals so they could use flat to sell drugs
Maria Hall at roadside tribute to Fabian with photograph and flowers.
Grieving mother wants change in the law in campaign for 'justice' after son's A96…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Drink-driver's takeaway trip costs him £1,575 - and his licence
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Weekend court roll – a rogue trader and 15-year-old murder accused
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Birthday party horror: Mum and daughter in court after Staffie mauls toddler
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Childish' Inverness nightmare neighbour returns to court to hear sentence
An ambulance on its way to the incident
Cyclist suffered spinal fracture in crash at busy Aberdeen roundabout