Stab victim confessed to ‘banking’ heroin in hospital

A man was caught “banking” a bag of heroin in hospital in Aberdeen after getting stabbed in the leg.

Jamie Harrison confessed to having narcotics concealed internally when police came to speak to him at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

And the 23-year-old, as if to add insult to his leg injury, has now appeared in court and been fined for his antics.

Fiscal depute Andrew McMann told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on December 15 2022 due to being the victim of an assault and robbery at which time he sustained a stab wound to his leg.”

‘The extent of his involvement was pretty minor’

Police officers accompanied Harrison at the hospital and took a statement from him at 4.45pm.

While speaking to officers, Harrison disclosed that he was “banking”, a term understood to refer to hiding drugs within one’s bottom.

A package of brown powder, which turned out to be heroin, was recovered.

It had a total weight of 4.2g with a street value of £250.

Harrison, of Ribble Avenue, Rainhill, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Defence agent Graham Morrison said a court-ordered background report explained why his client had been in Aberdeen.

He added: “The extent of his involvement was pretty minor.

“It was between him, a friend and a friend’s friend.”

Sheriff Christine McCrossan fined Harrison £420 and imposed a 12-month supervision order.

