Kinloss caravan park owner appeals against council decision to refuse holiday lets plan

An appeal is due to be held this week by Moray Council.

By Sean McAngus
Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park in Kinloss.
The owner of a caravan park near Kinloss has appealed Moray Council’s decision to refuse their plans for a former lounge bar.

Last year, agent William MacDonald submitted plans on behalf of owner Duncan Brown to turn the Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park into three holiday let apartments.

It was proposed each apartment would have its own external entrance, two bedrooms with ensuites, a bathroom, a kitchen and living area.

Seven car parking spaces were earmarked for the development.

Why did planning chiefs refuse the plans?

Old Stable Bar pictured.

The building was built around 1870.

Its most recent use was a lounge bar for the park on Findhorn Road.

The owners had hoped to breathe new life into the building with tourism accommodation as it is falling into disrepair.

Floor plans for the transformation.

However in September, planning chiefs refuse planning permission for the transformation.

In line with SEPA guidance, they said the new purpose would increase risk to people through coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, there is no safe access and exit in a flood event – because the public road used to access the site is also at flood risk.

Drawing impression of the transformation.

Appealing decision over plans to give new life to bar

Mr Brown has now appealed the decision so they can go ahead with the plans.

He wrote to officials: “The property built in 1876 has withstood the test of time for 150 years without any recorded incidence of flooding.

“This historical evidence strongly suggests the property is resilient against flood risk.

“The 0.5% chance of flood by 2080 might be too small to warrant a refusal.”

Duncan Brown, owner of Seaview Caravan Park.

He is willing to take additional measures such as improving drainage systems, raising the level of the property or using flood resistant materials to further mitigate potential flood risk .

He says the plans would bring significant economic benefits and help local businesses.

An appeal hearing is due to be heard by Moray Council on Thursday.  You can watch the meeting about the application HERE.

