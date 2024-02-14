Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home

Jack Mackenzie also assaulted the woman's 17-year-old son with a punch, after he had been welcomed into the property with a hug.

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
An Inverness man who used a telescopic baton to attack a “long-time family friend” in her own home has been jailed.

The woman had welcomed Jack Mackenzie, 23, into her house with a hug – but was left with a four-centimetre cut to the head after being attacked with the weapon.

Mackenzie also targeted his victim’s teenage son with a punch, after which the boy hit his head on a television set and was knocked unconscious.

Mackenzie appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court having previously admitted two charges of assault to severe injury in relation to the incident at an address in Caledonian Road, Inverness, on May 12 of last year.

The court heard that, on that date, Mackenzie went to the property occupied by his two friends and was welcomed with a hug by the woman.

Jack Mackenzie ‘told (victim) not to tell anyone’

Fiscal depute Susan Love said: “There was a knock at her door and she welcomed him in. He was a long-time family friend and she hugged him.

“She went into the living room but heard a bang. She went out and he produced a baton and hit her with it.

“He then punched her son once and he hit his head on the television set.”

The court heard that the teenager was rendered unconscious.

A telescopic baton
A telescopic baton was used in the attack. File image: Shutterstock.

Ms Love said that Mackenzie was “kicked between the legs but he pushed her to the floor and hit her twice with the baton. He told her not to tell anyone but she phoned the police.”

Sheriff Aitken was told that the woman suffered a 4cm cut to her head which had to be stapled. The boy had no serious injury.

The hearing was the third time Mackenzie had appeared via video link for sentencing in the case, as social workers had failed to prepare a background report on him in December and January.

Sheriff Aitken perused the now-available document before hearing from defence solicitor John MacColl, who had criticised the social work department for their failure at earlier hearings.

Mr MacColl said the report made it clear that his client “is someone who can change his life and he needs to do something about this.

“He is currently subject to a community payback order with 200 hours of unpaid work but he was unable to start it because of this offence.

Inverness baton attacker ‘knew what he was doing’

“His recollection of events is not accurate as he had taken a degree of alcohol beforehand but he was not inebriated and knew what he was doing.”

Sheriff Aitken said there was no alternative to custody because it was the third time that Mackenzie had “committed an offence of aggravated violence.”

“This offence was committed while you were on bail for the previous one,” the Sheriff noted.

He jailed Mackenzie, of Hawthorn Drive, Inverness for 20 months, backdated to May 16 of last year.

The CPO was left in force so Mackenzie will have to complete it on his release.

 

