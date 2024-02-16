Man jailed after police seize more than £115,000 of cocaine at Aberdeen petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man jailed after police seize more than £115,000 of cocaine at Aberdeen petrol station

Steven Burns, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine. 

By David McPhee
Steven Burns was found by police with a "substantial quantity" of cocaine at the Shell station on North Anderson Drive. Image: DC Thomson.
A man has been jailed for more than four years after police searched a car at a petrol station and found more than £115,000 of cocaine.

Steven Burns, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine over a two-month period.

Police swooped on his vehicle after receiving intelligence that a white Fiat was being used in the sale of Class A drugs.

His solicitor conceded that Burns had been caught with a “substantial quantity” of cocaine.

Police found white substance in car

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that on April 15 2022 police received intelligence about the occupants of a Fiat 500.

It was understood they were involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

At about 7.20pm the same day, police saw the car parked within the forecourt of the Shell Filling Station on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

Police approached the car and found the Burns sitting inside with a woman, both were cautioned and detained.

“During the search of the motor car, a bag containing compressed white powder and second bag containing hard white substance were found within the boot of the vehicle,” Mr Rogers said.

The bags containing white powder were tested and the total amount of cocaine recovered was assessed as 939.43 grams.

It had a maximum street value of £117,400.

Burn’s mobile phone was also seized and texts showed that he was involved in the supply of drugs.

In the dock, Burns pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, namely cocaine between February 15 and April 15 2022.

‘This is a serious matter’

Defence solicitor James Roberton stated that his client was caught with a “substantial quantity” of drugs and was aware that it reached the threshold for a custodial sentence.

“He accepts the full consequences for his actions,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Burns has previous convictions but most of them are for crimes of dishonesty, but he is now addressing what has been a fairly bad addiction issues.

“He is hopeful for the future.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Burns: “This is a serious matter, not just because of the value of cocaine that was found any your possession but also from the point of view that the period of the liable is over a two-month period.”

The sheriff sentenced Burns, of Crookston Road, Glasgow, to four years and six months in prison.

