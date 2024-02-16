Man jailed after police seize more than £115,000 of cocaine at Aberdeen petrol station

A man has been jailed for more than four years after police searched a car at a petrol station and found more than £115,000 of cocaine.

Steven Burns, 32, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine over a two-month period.

Police swooped on his vehicle after receiving intelligence that a white Fiat was being used in the sale of Class A drugs.

His solicitor conceded that Burns had been caught with a “substantial quantity” of cocaine.

Police found white substance in car

Fiscal depute David Rogers told the court that on April 15 2022 police received intelligence about the occupants of a Fiat 500.

It was understood they were involved in the supply of controlled drugs.

At about 7.20pm the same day, police saw the car parked within the forecourt of the Shell Filling Station on North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen.

Police approached the car and found the Burns sitting inside with a woman, both were cautioned and detained.

“During the search of the motor car, a bag containing compressed white powder and second bag containing hard white substance were found within the boot of the vehicle,” Mr Rogers said.

The bags containing white powder were tested and the total amount of cocaine recovered was assessed as 939.43 grams.

It had a maximum street value of £117,400.

Burn’s mobile phone was also seized and texts showed that he was involved in the supply of drugs.

In the dock, Burns pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, namely cocaine between February 15 and April 15 2022.

‘This is a serious matter’

Defence solicitor James Roberton stated that his client was caught with a “substantial quantity” of drugs and was aware that it reached the threshold for a custodial sentence.

“He accepts the full consequences for his actions,” the solicitor said.

“Mr Burns has previous convictions but most of them are for crimes of dishonesty, but he is now addressing what has been a fairly bad addiction issues.

“He is hopeful for the future.”

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Burns: “This is a serious matter, not just because of the value of cocaine that was found any your possession but also from the point of view that the period of the liable is over a two-month period.”

The sheriff sentenced Burns, of Crookston Road, Glasgow, to four years and six months in prison.

