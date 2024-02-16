McDonald’s submits NEW plans for Ellon restaurant – without drive-thru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s submits NEW plans for Ellon restaurant – without drive-thru

The drive-thru lane has been removed from the proposal following feedback from Aberdeenshire Council.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that could be coming to Ellon. Image: McDonald's
An artist impression of the proposed new McDonald's restaurant that could be coming to Ellon. Image: McDonald's

Global fast food giant McDonald’s is making a second attempt to build a new restaurant in Ellon.

The firm previously lodged a proposal for a drive-thru facility on land at Balmacassie Brae last May.

It proved to be a hit with locals, with 112 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

However, the application was withdrawn a few months later after the local authority raised concerns about the “woeful inadequacy” of car parking on the site.

The proposed Ellon McDonald’s restaurant would be located next to the Tesco superstore. Image: McDonald’s

They were also worried that the drive-thru would lead to vehicles queueing up and spilling out onto the nearby busy junction.

But McDonald’s bosses are still committed to bringing a restaurant to the town and have returned with an amended plan.

In the renewed bid to get it built, they have axed the drive-thru element.

Fast food chiefs say the alternative plan, with a higher level of car parking, would “continue to be commercially viable”.

How big will the Ellon McDonald’s restaurant be?

The new £4 million Ellon restaurant is expected to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will have room for 25 customers inside, while outdoor seating will also be provided to allow diners to enjoy their meals in the sun during the summer months.

An artist impression of the proposed Ellon McDonald’s restaurant. Image: McDonald’s

Under the revised application, there will be 39 parking spaces, including two electric vehicle charging points.

New pathways will also be formed to link to existing walkways.

It comes weeks after McDonalds axed the drive-thru planned for a proposed Aberdeen diner after similar traffic concerns.

How many jobs will it bring to Ellon?

The new development would employ around 100 staff once it is open and approximately 50 full-time jobs will be created.

The proposed McDonald’s site. Image: Google Street View

It also said the new eatery would benefit workers and visitors to neighbouring businesses which include supermarket Tesco and craft beer firm BrewDog’s HQ.

You can view the plans for the Ellon McDonald’s here.

Conversation