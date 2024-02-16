McDonald’s submits NEW plans for Ellon restaurant – without drive-thru

Global fast food giant McDonald’s is making a second attempt to build a new restaurant in Ellon.

The firm previously lodged a proposal for a drive-thru facility on land at Balmacassie Brae last May.

It proved to be a hit with locals, with 112 letters of support submitted to Aberdeenshire Council.

However, the application was withdrawn a few months later after the local authority raised concerns about the “woeful inadequacy” of car parking on the site.

They were also worried that the drive-thru would lead to vehicles queueing up and spilling out onto the nearby busy junction.

But McDonald’s bosses are still committed to bringing a restaurant to the town and have returned with an amended plan.

In the renewed bid to get it built, they have axed the drive-thru element.

Fast food chiefs say the alternative plan, with a higher level of car parking, would “continue to be commercially viable”.

How big will the Ellon McDonald’s restaurant be?

The new £4 million Ellon restaurant is expected to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

It will have room for 25 customers inside, while outdoor seating will also be provided to allow diners to enjoy their meals in the sun during the summer months.

Under the revised application, there will be 39 parking spaces, including two electric vehicle charging points.

New pathways will also be formed to link to existing walkways.

It comes weeks after McDonalds axed the drive-thru planned for a proposed Aberdeen diner after similar traffic concerns.

How many jobs will it bring to Ellon?

The new development would employ around 100 staff once it is open and approximately 50 full-time jobs will be created.

It also said the new eatery would benefit workers and visitors to neighbouring businesses which include supermarket Tesco and craft beer firm BrewDog’s HQ.

You can view the plans for the Ellon McDonald’s here.

