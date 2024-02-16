Ambulance service ‘too busy’ to help woman wounded in violent Aberdeen shop robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambulance service ‘too busy’ to help woman wounded in violent Aberdeen shop robbery

A Dyce shop owner had to take his "almost unconscious" and bleeding employee to the hospital himself because he was told an ambulance wouldn't arrive for four hours.

By Bryan Rutherford
Amothen Kandasamy, owner of the Premier store and Post Office on Victoria Street in Dyce, faced a four-hour wait for an ambulance. Images: DC Thomson
Amothen Kandasamy, owner of the Premier store and Post Office on Victoria Street in Dyce, faced a four-hour wait for an ambulance. Images: DC Thomson

The Scottish Ambulance Service was “too busy” to help a shop worker who was brutally beaten by robbers, forcing her employer to drive the bleeding woman to the hospital himself.

Two teenage girls had earlier pounded the 30-year-old victim with their fists and repeatedly kicked her during a savage attack at the Premier store and Post Office on Victoria Street, Dyce.

The pair’s vicious rampage – which was captured on a Ring security camera and lasted for several minutes – took place at around 10.30pm on Monday night.

While the stricken female appears to be lying still on the floor, one of the foul-mouthed robbers is seen going behind the checkout counter to steal bottles of alcohol before the pair both flee the scene.

But when the injured sales assistant’s boss arrived to help her and telephoned 999 for an ambulance, he was told one wouldn’t arrive for four hours so he should take the patient to the hospital himself.

‘Almost unconscious’ Aberdeen shop worker was ‘covered in blood’

Shop owner Amothen Kandasamy, 43, told The Press and Journal: “My employee was bleeding and almost unconscious with her nose and mouth covered in blood.

“I phoned the ambulance service and they told me that they weren’t able to come for four hours and instead advised me to take her to the hospital.

“It was very disappointing,” Mr Kandasamy added, asking: “What’s the point in calling 999 if they can’t respond? What am I paying my taxes for?”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that it didn’t attend the incident but did not respond when The Press and Journal asked if it wanted to comment on Mr Kandasamy’s frustrating experience.

Businessman Amothen Kandasamy is considering shutting down his shops and leaving Aberdeen altogether. Image: DC Thomson

The businessman, who owns nine convenience stores and four Post Offices across Aberdeen, had first called 999 to alert the police to the robbery.

It’s claimed the robbers lashed out after the defenceless shop worker suspected them of shoplifting and tried to throw them out of the store.

Mr Kandasamy revealed that the same two teenagers had been reported to the police just weeks before, when they were banned from the Dyce shop after the same assistant was assaulted on January 23.

“Last time, she went to the hospital with swollen legs. It was reported to the police then, but now it’s happened again. They always come and steal.”

Horrifying video captured attack

The Press and Journal has watched harrowing video of the latest attack.

It shows two girls terrorising the shop worker who is seen to have her hair pulled before being taken down to the ground.

Then one of the thugs kneels on the frightened woman as she pounds her face while the accomplice repeatedly kicks the victim’s body.

A shop basket is even thrown at the shop worker’s head before she is left on the ground while a shelf containing bottles of alcohol behind the sales counter is ransacked.

Describing the ordeal, Mr Kandasamy told The P&J: “It was scary. They pulled out a lot of her hair. She had a broken nose, and a swollen head and face.

“She was bruised all over and wasn’t even able to speak.

“We took her to the hospital at about 11.30pm. She was given painkillers and asked to wait until seven o’clock the following morning when she was treated by doctors.”

Detectives investigating Dyce robbery arrest two girls

Detectives have now arrested two teenage girls in connection with the alleged robbery on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Following enquiries two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

The investigation is also treating an earlier incident in January as connected with the most recent one, although no one has been charged yet.

But Mr Kandasamy, whose businesses have been plagued by shoplifters and robbers over the years, said that the latest drama might prove to be the last straw.

“My staff are scared to work and it’s very difficult to keep recruiting more,” he said.

“Most of the businesses I’m running are in buildings that were empty when I took them over. I’ve spent quite a lot of money on them to provide services for communities.

“I’m even running four Post Offices. But because of all of these incidents I’m totally fed up and maybe planning to close down and leave Aberdeen.”

