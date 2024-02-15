Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle

Mark Cranston was challenged by the security guard in the Tesco store on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen before the encounter descended into violence.

By Danny McKay
Tesco on Rousay Drive, Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after hitting a Tesco security guard in the head with a bottle of vodka.

Mark Cranston was challenged by the security guard in the store on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen before the encounter descended into violence.

The 25-year-old dropped a vodka bottle during the struggle before picking it up and swinging it against the guard’s head.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5.15pm on September 22 2022.

Mark Cranston threatened to stab Aberdeen Tesco security guard

She said that, when challenged, Cranston made threats to stab and spit at the security guard.

When he attempted to push past the employee, a bottle of vodka fell from his jacket which was retrieved by the security guard.

A struggle broke out between the two, during which a second bottle of vodka fell from Cranston’s jacket.

Cranston then picked it up and struck the security guard on the back of the head with it.

He was left feeling dizzy and with swelling to his head.

Cranston, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assaulting a retail worker.

‘Take the opportunity, Mr Cranston. Okay?’

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said: “It’s clear that at the time of the offence he was leading a rather chaotic lifestyle.

“Since his release from custody in October 2023, he has managed to abstain from substances and alcohol.”

She added his life was now more “stable”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Cranston: “In the circumstances, I’m prepared to give you a chance here.”

He imposed 120 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision as an alternative to custody, adding: “Take the opportunity, Mr Cranston. Okay?”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

