Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after hitting a Tesco security guard in the head with a bottle of vodka.

Mark Cranston was challenged by the security guard in the store on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen before the encounter descended into violence.

The 25-year-old dropped a vodka bottle during the struggle before picking it up and swinging it against the guard’s head.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 5.15pm on September 22 2022.

Mark Cranston threatened to stab Aberdeen Tesco security guard

She said that, when challenged, Cranston made threats to stab and spit at the security guard.

When he attempted to push past the employee, a bottle of vodka fell from his jacket which was retrieved by the security guard.

A struggle broke out between the two, during which a second bottle of vodka fell from Cranston’s jacket.

Cranston then picked it up and struck the security guard on the back of the head with it.

He was left feeling dizzy and with swelling to his head.

Cranston, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge of assaulting a retail worker.

‘Take the opportunity, Mr Cranston. Okay?’

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said: “It’s clear that at the time of the offence he was leading a rather chaotic lifestyle.

“Since his release from custody in October 2023, he has managed to abstain from substances and alcohol.”

She added his life was now more “stable”.

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Cranston: “In the circumstances, I’m prepared to give you a chance here.”

He imposed 120 hours of unpaid work and a year’s supervision as an alternative to custody, adding: “Take the opportunity, Mr Cranston. Okay?”

