Pair who carried out ‘broad daylight’ attack in Alness sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Pair who carried out ‘broad daylight’ attack in Alness sentenced

Lewis Mackay and Charlene Seel's victim cowered from blows after the pair crossed the street to assault him on the High Street.

By Jenni Gee
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson

A pair who launched a broad daylight attack on a man in Alness as he cowered from their blows have been sentenced.

Charlene Seel and Lewis Mackay crossed the road to assault their victim, who was drinking on a public bench in Alness’ High Street.

The man was punched and knocked to the ground, where he was further punched and kicked to his injury. His attackers then made off, but not before grabbing his jacket and beers as they left.

Mackay, 32, and Seel, 33, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously admitted a charge of assault to injury with the complaint detailing how Mackay then committed the theft.

Mackay also pled guilty to possessing an offensive weapon after he was found to have a knuckleduster.

At an earlier hearing fiscal depute Robert Weir said at around 3.30pm on April 18 last year the man was sitting on a public bench next to the Royal Bank of Scotland.

He said: “The witness became aware of the accused Seel in the company of the accused Mackay making their way across the carriageway.

“The accused Seel appeared angry and was waving her arm around.”

Mr Weir said witnesses saw Seel punch the man and try to drag him from the bench, before continuing to throw punches and kick him. Mackay also punched the man, the court heard.

Alness attack victim ‘cowered’ from blows

“This conduct went on for a few minutes with the witness cowering and trying to prevent blows from landing. He did not return any punches,” Mr Weir told Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald

When the man fell to the ground, Seel continued to kick him. Mackay took the man’s jacket and a carrier bag from the bench before running off.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to the victim.

His attackers were later traced in Obsdale Road and arrested. Mackay was found to have a jacket and two cans of beer, identified as belonging to the victim.

‘He was under the influence of substances’

A search at the custody suite in Burnett Road Police Station recovered a blue knuckleduster from Mackay.

The victim did not require medical treatment but it was noted that a wound from a previous assault had reopened as a result of the attack.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Mackay, said her client and his co-accused had been in an “on/off relationship” for 15 years.

She said her client had a history of substance abuse and had relapsed prior to the offence after his mother was diagnosed with a serious illness.

“He was under the influence of substances when this took place,” Ms Russell said.

“The complainer is someone who was previously a friend of Mr Mackay. He got himself involved in an altercation between his co-accused and the complainer.”

The defence agent added that Mackay had the knuckleduster “for his own protection”

Seel’s solicitor Mike Chapman told Sheriff MacDonald that his client and the complainer had had “difficulties” before the attack.

He said the man had “inflicted an injury to her hand” which had “led her to behave the way she did.”

Conceding the unpleasant nature of his client’s crime, he said: “It was fortunate that the complainer did not require to receive medical attention.”

‘A nasty assault in broad daylight’

Sheriff MacDonald told the pair: “This was a nasty assault in broad daylight. The person you assaulted was most probably a vulnerable individual.

“Significant violence was inflicted for no real reason.”

The sheriff jailed Mackay for 13 months, backdated to April 19 of last year, and placed Seel on a community payback order with two years of supervision.

The sheriff told her: “Although you were the main player and you inflicted serious violence there is some hope for rehabilitation for you.”

More from Crime & Courts

The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Man hit Tesco security guard in head with vodka bottle
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Man put on register for sexually assaulting Aberdeen police officer by kissing her hand
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen restaurant boss accused of murdering police officer
Police attended reports of a car crashing into a building at the Stepping Stones Nursery in Inverurie. Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man admits injuring boy, 4, by crashing through Inverurie nursery window
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Barred pub punter lost fruit machine jackpot - and his freedom
Police and ambulance services at Premier Inn. Image: Ben Hendry.
Man in court on weapon charge after Aberdeen Premier Inn incident
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Man jailed for baton attack on family friend in her own home
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Parents of mauled toddler urge police to find missing dog as force apologises for…
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Remorseless Moray 'sexual deviant' jailed for sex assaults on women
The incident took place on Alness' High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Former auxiliary nurse guilty of endangering child with ‘unnecessary’ operations