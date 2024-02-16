Kingussie residential home sex attacker fined £840

A man who sexually assaulted a woman in a Kingussie residential home has been placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that previous sex offender David Duncan was cooperating with a community payback order for an earlier offence when he met the woman at Glebe Court.

Fiscal depute Grant Mclennan previously told the court that on the day of the sexual assault, the woman – who was not a resident or member of staff – met Duncan outside the facility and had shared a “friendly discussion” with him.

Later that evening Duncan knocked on the room door where the woman was staying and was invited in.

“The accused sat on the bed beside the complainer,” Mr Mclennan said.

‘He offers no excuse’

“After stating that he would like to get her into bed the accused has reached out with his hand and grabbed [the woman’s] left breast over her clothing.”

The woman told Duncan “no” and he “immediately started apologising”, before leaving the room.

The woman reported the incident to the management of the establishment. Police were contacted and Duncan was detained.

Defence solicitor advocate Clare Russell said: “He offers no excuse and misread the situation completely. Alcohol contributes to his offending.”

Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Duncan, of Glebe Court, £840.