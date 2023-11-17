Sex offender told woman he’d ‘like to get her into bed’ and grabbed her breast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sex offender told woman he’d ‘like to get her into bed’ and grabbed her breast

David Duncan had been invited into the woman's room after having a "friendly discussion" earlier in the day, but he sat on a bed and sexually assaulted her.

By Jenni Gee
David Duncan admitted sexual assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson
David Duncan admitted sexual assault at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image DC Thomson

A sex offender told a woman he would like to “get her into bed” before sexually assaulting her.

David Duncan made the comment before reaching out and grabbing the woman’s left breast.

The court heard that Duncan had a previous conviction for a sexual offence.

The 61-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexual assault in relation to the incident on August 13 of this year at The Glebe, a residential home in Kingussie.

Sex offender had ‘friendly discussion’ with woman

Fiscal depute Grant Mclennan told the court that on the day of the sexual assault, the woman – who was not a resident or member of staff – met Duncan outside the facility and had shared a “friendly discussion” with him.

Later that evening Duncan knocked on the door of the room where the woman was staying and was invited in.

“The accused sat on the bed beside the complainer,” Mr Mclennan said.

“After stating that he would like to get her into bed the accused has reached out with his hand and grabbed [the woman’s] left breast over her clothing.”

Offender apologised after sex assault

The woman told Duncan “no” and he “immediately started apologising”, before leaving the room.

The woman reported the incident to the management of the establishment. Police were contacted and Duncan was detained.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Duncan, conceded that her client had a recent analogous conviction, but reserved comments in mitigation for sentencing.

Noting that Duncan was already subject to orders regarding his previous offending, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward Making Changes programme for sexual offenders.

She again placed Duncan, of The Glebe, Kingussie, on the sex offenders register and allowed his bail to continue until the case calls for sentencing in the new year.

