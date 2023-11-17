Sex offender told woman he’d ‘like to get her into bed’ and grabbed her breast

A sex offender told a woman he would like to “get her into bed” before sexually assaulting her.

David Duncan made the comment before reaching out and grabbing the woman’s left breast.

The court heard that Duncan had a previous conviction for a sexual offence.

The 61-year-old appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of sexual assault in relation to the incident on August 13 of this year at The Glebe, a residential home in Kingussie.

Sex offender had ‘friendly discussion’ with woman

Fiscal depute Grant Mclennan told the court that on the day of the sexual assault, the woman – who was not a resident or member of staff – met Duncan outside the facility and had shared a “friendly discussion” with him.

Later that evening Duncan knocked on the door of the room where the woman was staying and was invited in.

“The accused sat on the bed beside the complainer,” Mr Mclennan said.

“After stating that he would like to get her into bed the accused has reached out with his hand and grabbed [the woman’s] left breast over her clothing.”

Offender apologised after sex assault

The woman told Duncan “no” and he “immediately started apologising”, before leaving the room.

The woman reported the incident to the management of the establishment. Police were contacted and Duncan was detained.

Solicitor Clare Russell, for Duncan, conceded that her client had a recent analogous conviction, but reserved comments in mitigation for sentencing.

Noting that Duncan was already subject to orders regarding his previous offending, Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald deferred sentencing for the production of a criminal justice social work report and an assessment for the Moving Forward Making Changes programme for sexual offenders.

She again placed Duncan, of The Glebe, Kingussie, on the sex offenders register and allowed his bail to continue until the case calls for sentencing in the new year.