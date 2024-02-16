Jessica Rennie: Family describe ‘unbearable’ pain of losing ‘beautiful little girl’ following Northfield pool tragedy

The family of Jessica Rennie have paid tribute to their “beautiful little girl” following her tragic death.

Jessica, 10, sadly died on Tuesday after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool in Aberdeen the previous evening.

Her mum, mum’s partner and family have now shared a statement with The Press and Journal, describing the pain of their loss as “unbearable”.

They said: “Jessica was our beautiful little girl. She loved her family and her friends.

“She was always smiling, giggling and singing.

“We are completely devastated by her loss. She will always be loved.

“We want to say thank you for the incredible support and generosity we have received from family, friends and even total strangers.

“We thank the police for how they have dealt with this tragedy, the hospital staff in HDU for their exceptional care and compassion, and the press for the respect they have shown to our family.

“We want everyone to know that there is support available for Jessica’s friends and anyone who has been affected by her loss.

“We all wish that we could wrap our children in cotton wool.

“We know that we have to let them live their lives but the pain we are suffering now is unbearable.”

Floral tributes at Northfield pool for Jessica Rennie

Flowers, teddies and messages have been left outside the swimming pool in Northfield, which will remain closed until next week.

More than £20,000 has also been raised for Jessica’s family to give the youngster, who was due to turn 11 on February 20, the ‘best send-off’ possible.

One school employee described her as the “sweetest girl in the world”.

She said: “I will miss seeing her for our ‘morning cuddle’ and lunch club with her big beautiful smile and heart of gold. You will be truly missed by everyone.

“Thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.”

Teacher Alison Leslie added: “Jessica was my pupil and the sweetest girl. My heart goes out to her parents and big brother who she adored.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 12, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Sport Aberdeen added: “Everyone at Sport Aberdeen has been left profoundly shocked by Jessica’s tragic death.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain that her parents, family and friends must be feeling at this terrible time, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to them.

“Investigations are still being carried out by the authorities and we continue to provide our full co-operation.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed support would be available for everyone at Jessica’s school.

A spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who passed away at this incredibly difficult time.

“The council is working to ensure that support is available at the girl’s school for pupils and staff.”