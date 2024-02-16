Jessica Rennie: Family describe ‘unbearable’ pain of losing ‘beautiful little girl’ following Northfield pool tragedy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Jessica Rennie: Family describe ‘unbearable’ pain of losing ‘beautiful little girl’ following Northfield pool tragedy

Jessica, 10, sadly died after getting into difficulty at the Aberdeen swimming pool.

Two photos of Jessica Rennie
Jessica Rennie died in hospital on Tuesday evening. Images: Supplied.
By Ellie Milne

The family of Jessica Rennie have paid tribute to their “beautiful little girl” following her tragic death.

Jessica, 10, sadly died on Tuesday after getting into difficulty at Northfield swimming pool in Aberdeen the previous evening.

Her mum, mum’s partner and family have now shared a statement with The Press and Journal, describing the pain of their loss as “unbearable”.

They said: “Jessica was our beautiful little girl. She loved her family and her friends.

“She was always smiling, giggling and singing.

“We are completely devastated by her loss. She will always be loved.

Northfield centre gifts
Teddy bears and flowers have been left for Jessica. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“We want to say thank you for the incredible support and generosity we have received from family, friends and even total strangers.

“We thank the police for how they have dealt with this tragedy, the hospital staff in HDU for their exceptional care and compassion, and the press for the respect they have shown to our family.

“We want everyone to know that there is support available for Jessica’s friends and anyone who has been affected by her loss.

“We all wish that we could wrap our children in cotton wool.

“We know that we have to let them live their lives but the pain we are suffering now is unbearable.”

Floral tributes at Northfield pool for Jessica Rennie

Floral displays outside Northfield swimming pool
Floral displays outside Northfield swimming pool. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Flowers, teddies and messages have been left outside the swimming pool in Northfield, which will remain closed until next week.

More than £20,000 has also been raised for Jessica’s family to give the youngster, who was due to turn 11 on February 20, the ‘best send-off’ possible.

One school employee described her as the “sweetest girl in the world”.

She said: “I will miss seeing her for our ‘morning cuddle’ and lunch club with her big beautiful smile and heart of gold. You will be truly missed by everyone.

“Thoughts are with the family at this extremely difficult time.”

Teacher Alison Leslie added: “Jessica was my pupil and the sweetest girl. My heart goes out to her parents and big brother who she adored.”

Get Active @ Northfield
Jessica got into difficulty at the swimming pool at Get Active @ Northfield on Monday evening. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 12, we were made aware a young female had got into difficulty in a swimming pool in Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended, and a 10-year-old girl was taken to hospital where she later died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death, which is not being treated as suspicious.”

Sport Aberdeen added: “Everyone at Sport Aberdeen has been left profoundly shocked by Jessica’s tragic death.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain that her parents, family and friends must be feeling at this terrible time, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies to them.

“Investigations are still being carried out by the authorities and we continue to provide our full co-operation.”

Aberdeen City Council confirmed support would be available for everyone at Jessica’s school.

A spokeswoman said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young girl who passed away at this incredibly difficult time.

“The council is working to ensure that support is available at the girl’s school for pupils and staff.”

