Nazi-loving racist jailed for spitting in stranger’s face on Aberdeen bus

A seemingly intoxicated David Patterson boarded the bus on King Street and started shouted at a fellow passenger before committing the unsavoury assault.

By Danny McKay
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson

A Nazi-loving racist has been jailed after spitting directly into a stranger’s face onboard a bus in Aberdeen.

A seemingly intoxicated David Patterson boarded the bus on King Street and started shouting at a fellow passenger before committing the unsavoury assault.

While this offence did not carry a racial prejudice aggravation, the 58-year-old’s previous offending has seen him perform Nazi salutes and declare his allegiance to Hitler.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened shortly after midday on October 26.

‘He doesn’t remember a thing about this offence’

She said: “The accused entered the bus, appearing intoxicated at the time.

“He approached the complainer and shouted ‘don’t look at me’ multiple times and then spat directly into his face.”

Ms Laird said Patterson was challenged by other passengers on the bus and backed off and sat down.

Patterson, of Bayview Court, Seaton, pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client suffered from an alcohol problem and until recently undiagnosed mental health difficulties.

He explained he was now on anti-psychotic medication.

Mr McLeod went on: “He recognises the damage he’s doing to himself with excessive drinking and blackouts.

“He doesn’t remember a thing about this offence.

“He does apologise.”

Sheriff Ian Duguid KC highlighted Patterson’s “huge catalogue” of previous convictions and jailed him for 90 days.

