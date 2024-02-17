Richard Gordon: Angus MacDonald’s lack of game time for Aberdeen this season remains puzzling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Angus MacDonald’s lack of game time for Aberdeen this season remains puzzling

Neil Warnock has plenty to ponder ahead of the visit of Hibernian to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald after the 3-3 draw against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

The Dons’ first week under the guidance of Neil Warnock has come and gone with a narrow, if comprehensive, defeat at Ibrox, a run-of-the-mill Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose and, an at times calamitous and haphazard, six-goal thriller at home to Motherwell.

If the first couple of results were predictable enough, the midweek draw at Pittodrie proved to be anything but, starting with the new manager’s team selection.

Neil explained that Richard Jensen had called off on the morning of the game through illness, but not why he had then decided to go with two full-backs in central defence rather than reintroduce Angus MacDonald.

The team got off to a shocking start, looked unsettled and unbalanced, and by the time Angus was belatedly called from the bench, the game looked beyond them.

Given the contribution he made in the last campaign, I never understood Barry Robson’s reluctance to play the big man – he has started only five Premiership matches this season – and although he was picked against Bonnyrigg, it appears MacDonald might also have to prove himself to Warnock.

Perhaps his performance against Motherwell might have gone some way towards doing that.

With some fans having already left the stadium, the manager also threw on Luis Lopes on the half hour mark in an admission that he had got the starting line-up wrong, and the rejigged formation paid immediate dividends.

Neil deserves praise for acknowledging his mistake, and the players are due the utmost credit for the way they turned the match around.

From the moment, seconds after his introduction, the striker scored Aberdeen’s first goal, the confidence surged back into the team, and they looked likely to go on to take all three points.

They would have done had it not been for one of the most baffling VAR decisions of the season, and given some of what has gone before, that really is saying something!

Aberdeen’s Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 3-2 against Motherwell. Image: SNS. 

In real time, like most others, I felt Bojan Miovski was clearly offside, but the first replay made it obvious it was much tighter, and a further look suggested the North Macedonian was actually onside.

Even once the blue and red lines had been drawn in, he still appeared fine. I have absolutely no idea how the fourth official came to the conclusion he did. For me, that goal should have stood.

I mentioned last week that unlike the majority of Dons fans, I had some doubts over the likely success of the Neil Warnock appointment.

I did not suggest it was doomed to failure, only that I have concerns, and that there are questions that have to be asked.

It is still far too early for the answers to be provided, but they will be game by game, and this afternoon’s encounter with Hibernian is another yardstick.

Will Neil stick with the formation which ultimately gained a deserved point against Motherwell? That would seem to make sense, but Hibs offer a different kind of threat to the Fir Park outfit, and he might well have to adopt a modified tactical approach.

I am sure he will have done his homework, and I hope it bears fruit, as Aberdeen cannot afford to see their winless Premiership run extended to seven matches.

Who will blink first in title race?

Rangers came out on top in the other midweek fixture, and although they fell a goal short of actually topping the table, the win over Ross County was further confirmation that we do now have a genuine title race this season.

The transformation under Philippe Clement has been a remarkable one, and since losing to Celtic at the end of 2023, they have reeled off six straight victories.

More than that, the style of football has improved week by week, and they carry a significant goal threat right across the side.

With the rivals not due to meet again until the start of April, both sides will be keen to keep winning ahead of that Ibrox showdown. It will be intriguing to see which, if either, blinks first during the run-in.

Right now, Celtic look the more likely to do so.

