Nazi-obsessed Aberdeen racist jailed over vile police assaults and threats

David Patterson performed Nazi salutes and declared his allegiance to Hitler after police found him wandering around Holburn Street.

By Danny McKay
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson
David Patterson. Image: DC Thomson

A drunken Nazi-enthusiast has been jailed after attacking and threatening to slash the throats of police who tried to help him.

The 58-year-old, who the court was told also writes poetry, was less articulate when he spouted vile racial abuse at officers, threatening to slash their throats and stamp on their heads.

He also threatened their families.

And it’s not the first time Patterson’s offending has involved a Nazi element. In 2018, he was jailed for a savage attack and racially abusing a shop worker.

‘If I am going down it may as well be for something worthwhile’

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident began around 6.45am on April 29 when concerned members of the public called the police.

Patterson had been seen walking in front of traffic on Holburn Street and was found by officers in the middle of the carriageway in a clearly intoxicated state.

At 7.15am, police took Patterson back to his address at the time on Great Northern Road.

He tried to leave again but was returned home once more.

Ms Thompson said: “At this time, the accused threatened to slash the officers, making a slashing motion across his face, while calling them ‘orange b*******’.

“The police left and the accused began to shout and swear, threatening to slash them and performed a Nazi salute, defining himself as one.

“He was asked to stop however refused and was arrested.”

As he was being taken to the police vehicle, Patterson started to spit at one of the officer’s feet so a spit hood was applied.

He also kicked both officers to the body.

While en route to Kittybrewster station, Patterson continued to make violent threats and, once at the station, warned he would “stamp on the heads and slash the throats” of the officers.

He also threatened their families and used offensive terms like “English t***”, “English b******”, “English p****” and “orange b*******”,

As his tirade continued, Patterson managed to pull off his spit hood and spat at an officer, but it fortunately did not land on his skin.

Despite the hood being reapplied, Patterson continued to make threats, warning: “If I am going down it may as well be for something worthwhile.”

‘He is genuinely ashamed’

Patterson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and three charges of assaulting police officers.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client “reacted very badly” to the officers trying to assist him.

He said Patterson had recently been diagnosed with a substantial psychotic disorder and had not been on his medication at the time of the offences.

The solicitor said: “He compounded that by taking drink which didn’t agree with him.”

Referring to CCTV of the incidents, Mr McLeod went on: “He’s just not the same man.

“He’s manic, eyes like saucers, ranting.

“He’s not an unintelligent man. He writes poetry.

“I’m instructed to apologise to the officers for his behaviour which was completely unacceptable.

“He is genuinely ashamed.”

Sheriff Gerard Sinclair described Patterson’s record as “just horrendous” and his behaviour as “despicable”.

He jailed him for 10 months but backdated the sentence to May 1 when he was first remanded.

