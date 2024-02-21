Aberdeen man caught with vile sexual images of children as young as 4

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man caught with vile sexual images of children as young as 4

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to stay away from kids after being caught with vile sexual images of children as young as four.

Kyle Mellis was caught when police received intelligence that an indecent video of a child had been uploaded from his Instagram account.

Officers swooped on his home where the 28-year-old immediately confessed to having “a couple of images on his phone”.

But the police seized three mobile phones from Mellis and found disturbing pictures and videos of girls between the ages of four and 13.

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “In December 2022, Police Scotland received information that a video containing child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to the internet via an Instagram account associated to accused.

“An evidential search warrant was craved and granted for the accused’s home address.”

Officers attended at Mellis’ home, which at that time was on Wingate Place, Aberdeen, and read him the terms of the warrant.

He then admitted having “a couple of images on his phone”.

Three devices were seized and forensically examined and the following discoveries made:

  • Two category A videos of children (the most serious kind)
  • One category B still image of children
  • Eight category C still images of children

The following “inaccessible” files were also found:

  • Six category A videos of children
  • Two category B still images of children
  • One category B video of children
  • Five category C still images of children
  • One category C video of children

Ms Spark said: “The children featured were girls estimated to be between four and 13 years of age.”

They showed the children involved in sexual activity with adults and other children, as well as sexualised posing.

The total play-length of the videos was just over nine minutes.

Mellis, now of Hoy Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to taking or permitting to be taken or making indecent images or pseudo-images of children, as well as possession of those images.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client appeared with no previous convictions.

He added Mellis had issues with his mental health and that he’d been “open and honest” with the police and the author of a background report.

Sheriff Ian Wallace imposed three years of supervision, 180 hours of unpaid work, and a requirement to complete the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

He also made a conduct requirement for Mellis not to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, and to make his electric devices available for inspection.

