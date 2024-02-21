War in Europe: The long-forgotten suffering of north-east men in Greek prison camps during WW2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
War in Europe: The long-forgotten suffering of north-east men in Greek prison camps during WW2

North-east men were among the POWs captured trying to oust the Nazis from the Balkans, and had harrowing tales to tell. Susy Macaulay reports.
Susy Macaulay
British POWs suffered considerable hardship in Greek camps during WW2. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh
British POWs suffered considerable hardship in Greek camps during WW2. Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock/Michael McCosh

With the tragic war of attrition raging in Ukraine, we can’t forget that less than 85 years ago Europe was tearing itself apart in World War Two.

In an inevitable by-product of war, more than 170,00 British servicemen were taken captive by German and Italian forces during the war, mainly in France, North Africa and the Balkans.

The experiences of Allied prisoners in camps like the Stalag Lufts in Poland and Colditz in Germany during World War Two have been documented in films, carrying with them a whiff of sanitising celluloid glamour.

A dejected New Zealand prisoner captured in Greece is sitting the front of a German tank
A dejected New Zealand prisoner captured in Greece is sitting the front of a German tank. Image: Northcliffe Collection/ANL/Shutterstock

But the reality was horrific, as north-east soldiers returning home from the Balkans were able to relate in February 1945.

“All of them have experienced great physical hardship. Most of them have seen incidents of stark horror in the modern tragedy of Greece,” the Aberdeen Weekly News reported.

POW soldiers in Greece told how children were issued with rifles

Among them were Leading Aircraftman David Milne of Chestnut Row, Aberdeen, Lance Corporal Con Miller of Commerce Street, Aberdeen and Aircraftman Charles Dalgarno of Baltic Street, Aberdeen.

British troops captured at Cos, are lined up on arrival in Greece
British troops captured at Cos, are lined up on arrival in Greece. Image: Northcliffe Collection/ANL/Shutterstock

They had been released from Greek prison camps and were home on a month’s leave.

David Milne said: “Many of us suffered from cold and exposure. If it had not been for the RAF machines which dropped medical supplies, food and blankets, a great many would have succumbed.”

He then starts to add spine-chilling details about his experience.

“Some of the guards were very young people —boys and girls who had just been issued with rifles, which they took delight in firing for fun.

A civilian is caught in cross-fire in the streets of Athens. 
A civilian is caught in cross-fire in the streets of Athens.  He is so paralysed with fright that a Greek policeman has to come from cover to lead him to safety. Image: Northcliffe Collection/ANL/Shutterstock

“They acted like schoolchildren and were absolutely irresponsible.

“The girls were as bad as the boys.”

David was 25 and a former pupil of Robert Gordon’s College. He’d been in the RAF throughout the war.

Missing, presumed POW

His family knew he was missing, presumed a prisoner of war in Greece.

In a letter to his sister in Edinburgh, David said he had been released after five and a half weeks’ captivity.

German planes landing troops on Crete, 1941
German planes landing troops on Crete, 1941. Image: The Art Archive/Shutterstock

Con Miller was captured at Kifissia shortly before Christmas 1944, and talked powerfully of the struggle for adequate food.

For more than a month he had been with around 80 POWs packed into a church with some Greek civilian hostages, and virtually starved.

No food for hours

“Hours went past without any food being given us. We stuck it as long as we could and then began to kick up a row.

“About midnight, when we were all trying to get some sleep, the guards came in with three dustbins packed with crusts of bread.

British tank men in a temporary prison compound in Greece
British tank men in a temporary prison compound in Greece. Image: Northcliffe Collection/ANL/Shutterstock

“I can still remember the way we clutched and clawed at those bins like wild animals. It was every man for himself and I’m afraid some went hungry.”

Con was captain of the Banks o’ Dee junior football club when war broke out in 1939.

He hadn’t been home for three years, with his infant son now four years old at his homecoming.

In civilian life he had been a compositor with Lewis Smith & Son Printers of Aberdeen.

Wrecked allied aircraft with German transport on Crete
Wrecked allied aircraft with German transport on Crete. Image: The Art Archive/Shutterstock

A/C Charles Dalgarno described the terrible 200-mile forced march he had endured to a mountain compound at Lazarino, along snow-bound roads, with insufficient food and clothing.

“For twelve nights, I hadn’t a place to lie down,” he said.

Charles had been a commercial traveller with Gordon and Sutherland of Aberdeen before being called up three years earlier, two of those spent abroad.

Bread and water

“If you took off your great coat or boots you were liable to have them stolen by the guards,” he said. “The bill of fare was bread and water.”

And the prisoners recounted that the guards’ treatment of Greek civilian prisoners was appalling, with some shot and many dying by the wayside.

