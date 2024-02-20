Aberdeen gran turned to crime aged 66 – for the thrill of it

An Aberdeen granny has turned to a life of crime at the age of 66 – because stealing gives her a “good feeling”.

Miklos Szabo had never offended in her life, either in the UK or in her native Hungary, until December.

For reasons she struggles to explain, the 66-year-old went on a month-long shoplifting spree, targeting Asda at the beach five times and even the nearby Cancer Research charity shop.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Szabo shoplifted from Asda on December 19 and 26, as well as January 6, 12 and 22.

She mainly stole soft drinks and alcohol, worth just £6, but on a couple of occasions also took food and clothes.

And Szabo targeted the Cancer Research shop on January 22, stealing household items and seeds.

Aberdeen granny admitted to shoplifting

Szabo, of Seaview House, School Road, Seaton, admitted six charges of shoplifting.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a divorcee, had come to the UK four years ago to help care for her grandchildren.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “She has no previous convictions either here or elsewhere.

“Given the pattern of behaviour, I have discussed with my client the background.

“She tells me she has no issues with alcohol or drugs.”

The solicitor advised Szabo does have diabetes and had suffered from “severe anxiety” about the criminal prosecution.

‘Course of conduct for which you really have no explanation’

He went on: “When pushed, she has struggled to provide any rationale for her behaviour, simply stating that taking these low-value items without paying gave her a good feeling.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Szabo: “It’s concerning that what we appear to have here is a course of conduct which took place over a period of a month or more and for which you really have no explanation.”

He ordered her to pay a fine of £210.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.