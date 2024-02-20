Aberdeen gran turned to crime aged 66 – for the thrill of it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen gran turned to crime aged 66 – for the thrill of it

The pensioner had never offended in her life but all that changed - and for reasons she still struggles to explain.

By Danny McKay
Miklos Szabo turned to crime at the age of 66.

An Aberdeen granny has turned to a life of crime at the age of 66 – because stealing gives her a “good feeling”.

Miklos Szabo had never offended in her life, either in the UK or in her native Hungary, until December.

For reasons she struggles to explain, the 66-year-old went on a month-long shoplifting spree, targeting Asda at the beach five times and even the nearby Cancer Research charity shop.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Szabo shoplifted from Asda on December 19 and 26, as well as January 6, 12 and 22.

She mainly stole soft drinks and alcohol, worth just £6, but on a couple of occasions also took food and clothes.

And Szabo targeted the Cancer Research shop on January 22, stealing household items and seeds.

Aberdeen granny admitted to shoplifting

Szabo, of Seaview House, School Road, Seaton, admitted six charges of shoplifting.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client, a divorcee, had come to the UK four years ago to help care for her grandchildren.

Mr Woodward-Nutt said: “She has no previous convictions either here or elsewhere.

“Given the pattern of behaviour, I have discussed with my client the background.

“She tells me she has no issues with alcohol or drugs.”

The solicitor advised Szabo does have diabetes and had suffered from “severe anxiety” about the criminal prosecution.

‘Course of conduct for which you really have no explanation’

He went on: “When pushed, she has struggled to provide any rationale for her behaviour, simply stating that taking these low-value items without paying gave her a good feeling.”

Sheriff Nigel Cooke told Szabo: “It’s concerning that what we appear to have here is a course of conduct which took place over a period of a month or more and for which you really have no explanation.”

He ordered her to pay a fine of £210.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

