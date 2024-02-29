Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Shetland teacher found guilty of molesting six boys in classroom

A jury in Peterhead took just 30 minutes to convict repeat sex offender Stephen Tait on all six charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour.

By Joanne Warnock
Former Bell's Brae Primary School teacher Stephen Tait was convicted on all six charges. Image: DC Thomson
Former Bell's Brae Primary School teacher Stephen Tait was convicted on all six charges. Image: DC Thomson

A former Shetland primary school teacher has been told to expect a jail term after being found guilty of historic sexual offences on six of his pupils.

A jury in Peterhead took just 30 minutes to convict Stephen Tait on all six charges of lewd, indecent and libidinous behaviour towards six boys.

Tait had been employed as a probationary teacher more than a decade ago at Bell’s Brae Primary School in Lerwick.

After the verdict was returned, it was revealed that in 2012 Tait was convicted of sexually assaulting two boys while he was a teacher in Fife.

And in 2013 he was convicted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after 57 indecent images of children were found on his computer.

The court was told his offences on Shetland pre-dated those crimes.

Exterior of Bell's Brae Primary School in Lerwick.
The offences took place at Bell’s Brae Primary School in Lerwick.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister urged the jury to convict Tait and told them he had taken advantage of his power and authority as the boys’ teacher and had managed to “inveigle” his way into their lives.

Mr McAllister said: “He sexually abused these boys. It took place when they were aged eight and nine and they did not fully feel the magnitude of what had taken place until later when they were adults.

“Stephen Tait wants you to think they were all lying to you, but the only person lying in this court is Stephen Tait.

“It took the spark of one boy coming forward in 2020 and going to the police.

“At the time they thought Tait’s behaviour was a bit weird but, looking back on it as adults, realised it wasn’t right.

“Tait gained their trust and friendship by being the cool, fun new teacher – but a far more sinister picture emerged.

“He manipulated these boys and they trusted him. There is no hint or any logical explanation as to why they are lying about this.

“They are telling their truth with the benefit of hindsight and growing up. They were abused by this man.”

Jury came to unanimous verdict

All six victims, who cannot be named, gave evidence either in person, via a pre-recorded video, or remotely from Lerwick.

The jury of four women and eleven men found Tait guilty of all six charges by unanimous decision.

Tait’s defence agent Colin Nielson said Tait had not re-offended since “that he was aware of”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentencing for reports but said: “The evidence was overwhelming, and this is a very serious sexual offence committed against children in your care as their teacher.

Sex offender Stephen Tait
Former Shetland teacher Stephen Tait was found guilty of historic sex offences against six schoolboys. Image: DC Thomson

“This is the second time you have been convicted for such an offence – and given the severity of charge six and your previous conviction I will be considering a custodial sentence in this case.”

Tait was found guilty of touching the six boys sexually and forcing some to remove their clothes. One was molested on the private parts and several spoke of being stroked or caressed on the bottom while they stood at his desk.

Tait also bought swimming trunks and forced one child to put them on while they were alone together in a classroom cupboard and made the boys discuss “intimate and personal” details about their bodies.

Tait, whose address was given as St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes, must return to Aberdeen Sheriff Court on April 15 and his name will be added to the sex offenders register.

