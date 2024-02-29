Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn’t killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn’t killed

Aiden Beats assaulted the octogenarian outside sheltered accommodation in Nairn by pulling him to the ground, where he banged his head.

By Jenni Gee
Aiden Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A teenager who assaulted an 81-year-old outside sheltered accommodation has been told he is lucky his elderly victim did not die in the attack.

Aiden Beats pushed his victim during a “stand-up fight” causing the pensioner to fall to the ground and bang his head.

Sheriff Gary Aitken remarked that the 18-year-old was “staggeringly lucky” that the attack had not had more serious consequences.

Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on January 28 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that Beats “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol” when he became involved in a “commotion” at the sheltered accommodation in Coppice Court, Grantown.

‘Stand up fight’

His 81-year-old victim came out of his home and tried to engage Beats, but instead became involved in what the charge describes as “a stand-up fight” with Beats.

Ms Hood said: “He pulled the witness to the ground and caused him to bang his head.”

After this other residents locked themselves inside their homes until police arrived.

Beats’ solicitor Graham Mann told the court that his client understood that his victim’s age would be of concern to the court.

Mr Mann acknowledged that his client was “a very fortunate young man” that the assault had not had more serious consequences.

Sheriff Aitken said: “He is staggeringly lucky that poor gentleman is still alive and that this didn’t kill him.

“He would be in the high Court facing a charge of culpable homicide”

‘Ill-advised, naive and arrogant’

The sheriff continued: “I have rarely seen anything more ill-advised, naïve and frankly arrogant.”

Noting that Beats had been drinking to celebrate having recently turned 18, the sheriff added: “This is not what grown-ups do. He needs to grow up and grow up quickly or he will be growing up in a cell in Polmont.”

The sheriff told Beats, of Cawdor Road, Nairn, that he needed a “better attitude” and said: “I will give you a chance to show that.”

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, he placed Beats on a community payback order with 140 hours of unpaid work in the community to be completed within 12 months.

 

