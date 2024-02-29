Man who assaulted Nairn 81-year-old told he is lucky his victim wasn’t killed

A teenager who assaulted an 81-year-old outside sheltered accommodation has been told he is lucky his elderly victim did not die in the attack.

Aiden Beats pushed his victim during a “stand-up fight” causing the pensioner to fall to the ground and bang his head.

Sheriff Gary Aitken remarked that the 18-year-old was “staggeringly lucky” that the attack had not had more serious consequences.

Beats appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of assault in relation to the incident on January 28 of this year.

Fiscal depute Emily Hood told the court that Beats “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol” when he became involved in a “commotion” at the sheltered accommodation in Coppice Court, Grantown.

‘Stand up fight’

His 81-year-old victim came out of his home and tried to engage Beats, but instead became involved in what the charge describes as “a stand-up fight” with Beats.

Ms Hood said: “He pulled the witness to the ground and caused him to bang his head.”

After this other residents locked themselves inside their homes until police arrived.

Beats’ solicitor Graham Mann told the court that his client understood that his victim’s age would be of concern to the court.

Mr Mann acknowledged that his client was “a very fortunate young man” that the assault had not had more serious consequences.

Sheriff Aitken said: “He is staggeringly lucky that poor gentleman is still alive and that this didn’t kill him.

“He would be in the high Court facing a charge of culpable homicide”

‘Ill-advised, naive and arrogant’

The sheriff continued: “I have rarely seen anything more ill-advised, naïve and frankly arrogant.”

Noting that Beats had been drinking to celebrate having recently turned 18, the sheriff added: “This is not what grown-ups do. He needs to grow up and grow up quickly or he will be growing up in a cell in Polmont.”

The sheriff told Beats, of Cawdor Road, Nairn, that he needed a “better attitude” and said: “I will give you a chance to show that.”

As an alternative to a custodial sentence, he placed Beats on a community payback order with 140 hours of unpaid work in the community to be completed within 12 months.