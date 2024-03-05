Danger dog to die after aggressive owner set it on police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Danger dog to die after aggressive owner set it on police officers

Steven Kane allowed his dog to bite a female officer when they responded to reports of a disturbance at an address in Aberdeen's Stockethill Court.

By Danny McKay
A Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked a police officer. File image: DC Thomson.
A sheriff has ordered the destruction of an “extremely aggressive” Staffordshire Bull Terrier after it was set on police.

Steven Kane let the dog attack officers when they turned up at an address in Aberdeen’s Stockethill Court to investigate an ongoing disturbance.

The dangerous dog clamped its jaws onto a female constable, leaving two puncture wounds, before officers retreated and had to arm themselves with riot shields.

Fiscal depute Kirsty Martin told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police were called to the property at 10.41pm on June 13 last year.

The police were aware of a “marker” on the address that the woman who lives there – Kane’s partner – owned an “extremely aggressive” Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was “out of control”.

‘Get out, get out, I’ll get the dog on you’

When officers arrived, there was no ongoing incident and, on knocking on the door, they could hear the dog being put into another room.

Kane, 46, answered the door and was “instantly aggressive” towards the police, shouting and swearing at them.

The woman then came to the door and allowed officers into the hallway.

She apologised on Kane’s behalf and advised he’d had “too much to drink”.

However, Kane shouted: “Get out, get out, I’ll get the dog on you.”

Asked what he meant by this, Kane simply repeated the threat.

Officers spoke to the woman in a bid to establish the circumstances around the reported disturbance.

Riot shields required

But Kane continued to shout, warning: “Get out or I’ll set the dog on you.”

He then opened the bedroom door and held it open to allow the dog to escape.

Ms Martin told the court: “The dog ran towards officers and bit the complainer to her right buttock.

“Another officer kicked out at the dog in order to prevent being bitten and to allow all officers to retreat from the locus.”

The injured officer was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with two puncture wounds to her buttock.

Meanwhile, officers at the scene obtained a riot shield and re-entered the address.

By this time, Kane’s partner had put the dog back into the bedroom and officers could hear Kane “groaning behind the kitchen door” in a “highly agitated state”.

He was restrained, handcuffed and arrested.

Kane, of Castleton Lane, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control, having released it, and it biting the officer to her injury.

He also admitted to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

‘It’s never a very pleasant thing to do’

Defence agent David Sutherland said his client had no previous convictions for offences of violence or disorder.

He said: “The background is detailed in the reports.

“I have nothing to add to what’s said there other than to highlight that alcohol appears to have been a factor in this incident despite him abstaining for some time.”

The solicitor explained there were also mental health and drug issues.

Mr Sutherland said the dog, which belonged to Kane’s partner, was in police custody, adding: “They’re not going to get him back.”

Ms Martin advised the court there had also been previous incidents involving the same dog.

Sheriff David Hall ordered Kane to be supervised for nine months and complete 160 hours of unpaid work.

He also banned Kane from keeping dogs for five years.

The sheriff added: “It’s never a very pleasant thing to do, but in the circumstances I have no option but to make a destruction order in respect of the dog.”

