Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen must stand up and show character to avoid relegation threat – they have the quality

Miller thinks there were Paisley positives despite the 'bitter blow' of conceding two stoppage-time goals at St Mirren.

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen must stand up and show their character to avoid the peril of relegation.

The Dons are now in a very serious position when their attitude and not just their quality will be tested.

It is up to them to address the seriousness of their situation in the Premiership and come out fighting to do something about it.

Aberdeen are languishing 10th in the table and are now 10 games without a league win following the dramatic 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

They need to get results now to ensure they are not dragged any closer to 11th-placed Ross County, who occupy that relegation play-off spot.

I’ll put my cards on the table…

Despite the long run without a league victory, I still think Aberdeen have enough to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

There is that individual ability is there, but too many of the team performances have not reflected that – and they have to change that now.

Besides, the last thing the Dons need is me or anyone else telling them they won’t get dragged into that relegation play-off zone!

They have to accept that can happen, and the only way to avoid that dangerous situation is by delivering wins.

Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen.
It looked like the Dons were set to deliver a long-awaited victory when leading against St Mirren only to concede two stoppage time goals to lose 2-1.

The dramatic nature of that loss will have ripped the heart out of the Aberdeen players, supporters and manager Neil Warnock.

However, Aberdeen need to take the bitter disappointment of St Mirren on the chin and bounce back immediately.

St Mirren had plenty of the ball and dominated the second half in terms of possession.

But I didn’t feel they were capable of opening Aberdeen up.

Throughout the game, the Dons defence were probably as good as I have seen them this season.

That was a real positive.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson.
It is always a crucial time when you concede a goal as you must be organised and disciplined.

That discipline was perhaps lost a little after St Mirren scored from the penalty spot in the 96th minute.

From the restart, there seemed to be an intent by Aberdeen to go out and still win the game.

Aberdeen players flooded forward looking for a winning goal.

The midfield were all forward, as was right-back Nicky Devlin.

Although they made a great effort to get back up the park when St Mirren broke forward, the organisation had gone.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates with Junior Hoilett as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren.
At that time is when you need strong leaders to calm everyone down.

Take the disappointment of conceding a late leveller on the chin – but go away with something to show for your efforts.

Instead Aberdeen were rattled and for once in the game lost their shape and discipline.

Until then, they were well organised, defensively solid and strong.

But the reaction was to try to win the game rather than hold on for a point and they paid the price for it.

Suddenly St Mirren win the game and it came from absolutely nowhere.

It was a shock to the system.

I agree with interim boss Warnock when he said he didn’t think St Mirren were going to score.

I felt the same.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Scottish FA President Mike Mulvaney.
Aberdeen will have been sick to drop two points, but to drop three is a bitter blow at this stage in the season.

Despite another defeat, there were positives to take from the game against St Mirren.

Interim boss Warnock set up with two wide players in Paisley with Duk and Junior Hoilett who were both a threat.

Duk’s run for the Dons’ goal is what he needs to produce more of on a consistent basis.

Hoilett came on to a game in the second half.

Aberdeen’s season is at such a crucial stage and can tip one of two ways.

They face a Scottish Cup quarter-final with Kilmarnock on Saturday, before what will be a nervy five Premiership games before the split.

Aberdeen face Dundee twice, Livingston, Ross County and Motherwell before the split.

They are teams that should be classed as winnable far as Aberdeen are concerned.

It is in the Dons’ own hands.

But it will take the right character.

St Mirren's Alex Gogic and Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski in action.
Scottish Cup run can reignite season

Securing a Scottish Cup semi-final slot would give Aberdeen a huge lift during a tough time.

Aberdeen face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Saturday in the quarter-final.

It has been pretty depressing for Aberdeen and the supporters for much of this season.

Up for grabs is a huge prize – a semi clash at Hampden.

Reaching a semi-final would give the players a boost and belief for the Premiership campaign.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren.
Aberdeen have already been to the League Cup final this season where they lost 1-0 to Rangers.

Being in the cup semi-final could give Aberdeen real impetus to take into the Premiership.

The Scottish Cup draw was kind in getting a home game at this stage in the competition.

When you play at home, you should be confident of getting into the next round.

Aberdeen looked confident defensively at St Mirren until that late collapse.

The Dons were taken apart in their previous trip to Paisley last August, where although they drew 2-2, it masked a very poor performance.

At the weekend, Aberdeen had a pretty competent performance at St Mirren in the first 90 minutes. So that is improvement.

It is up to Neil Warnock to use all his experience to continue that.

If they can do that, they will start winning games – starting against Kilmarnock to book a trip to Hampden.

