Home News Crime & Courts

Member of public stops drug-driver leaving with child in car

Jennifer Fraser's demeanour set alarm bells ringing for members of the public at Kittybrewster Retail Park

By Danny McKay
Jennifer Fraser was caught trying to drive under the influence of cocaine at Kittybrewster Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson
Jennifer Fraser was caught trying to drive under the influence of cocaine at Kittybrewster Retail Park. Image: DC Thomson

A woman was caught driving under the influence of cocaine when passers-by became concerned for a child’s welfare and stood in front of her car.

Jennifer Fraser’s demeanour set alarm bells ringing for members of the public at Kittybrewster Retail Park – particularly due to having a youngster with her.

A number of witnesses raised concerns about the 45-year-old’s welfare and that of the child.

But when she tried to get in her car and drive off, one brave passer-by stood in front of the vehicle to stop her leaving until police arrived.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened on November 11 2022.

‘Staff followed her and attempted to stop her from driving’

She said a manager of a restaurant at the retail park was approached by a member of the public who was worried about the welfare of Fraser and a child in her care.

Fraser then returned to the restaurant and asked staff if anyone had handed in her car keys as she had lost them.

A witness then became so concerned for the child’s welfare that she contacted the police.

Ms Gunn told the court: “The accused found her keys and exited.

“Members of staff followed her and attempted to stop her from driving.

“She attempted to drive away before being stopped by a member of the public who stood in front of the vehicle.”

Police then attended and Ross did a drugs wipe which returned a positive result for cocaine.

‘Considerable steps to address your problem with drug addiction’

Fraser, of Mastrick Drive, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving while unfit due to drink or drugs.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said his client had struggled with “substance difficulties” for long periods of her life.

He said: “Those difficulties continued throughout her life.

“It’s a matter of great shame and embarrassment to her, particularly because the child was with her at the time.”

Mr McGregor confirmed Fraser had now taken steps to address her issues, had remained abstinent and had various support mechanisms in place.

Sheriff Lesley Johnston told Fraser: “You have taken considerable steps to address your problem with drug addiction.”

She imposed a six-month supervision order, 90 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month driving ban.

