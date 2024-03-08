Brothers had blood on their hands after brutal Inverness street assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Brothers had blood on their hands after brutal Inverness street assault

Shane and Colin Williamson repeatedly punched their victim on the head and body, leaving him bleeding from the face.

By Jenni Gee
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View

Two brothers were left with blood on their hands after launching a drink and drug-fuelled assault on a man in Inverness.

Colin Williamson, 26, asked his victim: “What’s your problem?” before punching him in the face.

Together with his brother Shane, 21, he then repeatedly punched the man, leaving him bleeding from the face as they made off.

The Williamson brothers appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing – having previously both admitted a charge of assault to injury, with Shane in the dock and Colin via videolink from custody.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the victim had been walking on Fraser Road in Inverness at around 4.45pm on December 16 last year when he heard Colin shout “Hey!”

When the man turned Colin asked him: “What’s your problem” and then punched him directly in the face.

Ms Gray said: “Both accused simultaneously delivered strikes with closed fists to the head and upper body.”

The fiscal depute told Sheriff Gary Aitken that a passerby in a car stopped and tried to intervene verbally in an attempt to stop the “continuing assault”.

‘Do you want some?’

Shane Williamson then “postured aggressively” towards the witness and asked: “Do you want some?”

Both accused then fled the scene.

The court heard the man was in such a state he was unable to call for assistance himself and needed the help of a witness to contact police.

Sheriff Gary Aitken was provided with images of the man’s injuries.

Just before 5pm the brothers were spotted in Inverness Railway Station by a police officer, who noted they seemed “in an agitated state” and “intoxicated”.

“He noticed blood on the hands of the accused,” Ms Gray added.

Both the Williamsons, of Reid Road, Invergordon, were subsequently arrested and charged.

Solicitor David Patterson, for Shane, said: “He would appear to be a person who just should not drink alcohol.”

Referencing information from the court papers, Sheriff Aitken noted: “It is clear, notwithstanding what the Crown has decided to take a view on, that he decided not only to drink alcohol but to take drugs as well – not a particularly impressive set of decision-making skills.

“I can put him somewhere where he has to make virtually no decisions for himself.”

But, following assurances from Mr Paterson that his client was “remorseful” the sheriff instead placed Shane on a community payback order with two years supervision – with a requirement he not drink alcohol and to submit to testing when required, as well as 240 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, for Colin, said his client had suffered a deterioration in his mental health and had been self-medicating with substances in the run-up to the offence.

“He had clearly taken substances and quite a large quantity,” he told the sheriff.

‘He has let his brother down’

Mr Gowans said: “He wishes to apologise profusely to the gentleman in question for his conduct. He also believes he has let his brother down.

”He should not have got himself in the situation and should not have got his brother in that situation – he bitterly regrets it.”

Sheriff Aitken told him: “You have a poor record, this was an appalling offence there is nothing in your case that could possibly be suitable other than a custodial sentence.”

Noting that Colin Williamson was subject to four bail orders at the time of the crime, he jailed him for a year, backdated to December 18 of last year.

More from Crime & Courts

The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Inverness benefits cheat invented fictitious blind children
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Stonemason's vile racist outburst is 67-year-old's first conviction
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Aberdeen mum who 'immobilised' police officer escapes punishment
Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Moray paedophile, 81, guilty of molesting girls in the 1970s and 80s
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Stalker student spoke of 'killing everyone' when 'perfect' woman rejected his advances
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
'I now feel that I can't trust anyone': Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels…
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Drunk man who sexually assaulted TikTok teen told he's lucky to avoid prison sentence
The assault happened on Fraser Street, Inverness. Image: Google Street View
Dangerous driver 'not in good frame of mind' when she crashed into A9 traffic…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff bans Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year