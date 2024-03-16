Careless driver who collided with cyclists allowed to keep licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Careless driver who collided with cyclists allowed to keep licence

After the incident - which left one of the cyclists with a broken arm - Jack Henderson, 22, said he didn't see them due to the low sun.

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court.

A careless driver who knocked two cyclists from their bikes on a Highland road “didn’t see them” due to low sun, a court had heard.

One cyclist felt “an almighty bang” as Jack Henderson’s car drove into him and the second cyclist was “shunted” from her bike by the impact.

Henderson, 22, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of careless driving in relation to the incident on November 15 of last year.

Fiscal depute Adelle Gray told the court that the two cyclists had left their home after 3pm to go for a ride.

At Hill of Fearn they turned left towards Arabella and were cycling single file when one of the cyclists  “felt an almighty bang”  and was “thrown into the air” before “landing in a ditch”

The second cyclist also fell from her bike and landed on the road.

“The impact was caused by the accused driving a vehicle into the two witnesses.” Ms Gray told the court.

Low sun meant driver ‘didn’t see’ cyclists

The fiscal added that Henderson pulled over to check on the cyclists, telling them he “didn’t see them on the road”.

She noted that the sun was low in the sky at the time.

Police and paramedics attended the scene. One cyclist suffered a concussion and suspected whiplash, while the other was taken to Raigmore Hospital with a broken arm and a cut to her elbow that went down to the bone.

When Henderson was cautioned and charged he told officers: “I’m really deeply sorry”

Solicitor Roger Webb, for Henderson, told the court his client was a new driver at the time of the incident having passed his test in May of last year.

He said: “The sun was very low in the sky

“He did slow down but he didn’t slow down enough and this is his error.

“He hit the rear cyclist and the rear cyclist took out, or the shock caused, the other cyclist to fall.

‘He has done everything right’

“Having made that error he has done everything right. He has stopped, called police and ambulance and his parents.”

He said his client, who is autistic, works as a kitchen porter and had been travelling to work at the time of the incident.

“To be able to work he needs to be able to drive,” Mr Webb said.

The defence agent told Sheriff Robert Frazer: “He fully accepts that his driving fell below that of a careful and competent driver. He is truly sorry and apologises to the [cyclists] and to the court.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Henderson, of Balintore: “You are the fairly recent holder of a driving licence.

“In these circumstances, I’m persuaded that this is a matter that can be dealt with without you requiring to be disqualified.”

He instead imposed five points to his licence – a penalty that, he told Henderson, “allows you to keep your licence and keep your job”.

He also handed down a total financial penalty totalling £640 – a £400 fine plus victim surcharge and £100 compensation each for the two cyclists.

