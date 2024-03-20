Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen man who stabbed dad in neck cleared of murder

Lewis Webster, from the Craigiebuckler area of the city, told the jury his father Michael Webster came at him with a knife.

By Connor Gordon and Grant McCabe
Lewis Webster has been found not guilty of murder. Image: Spindrift
Lewis Webster has been found not guilty of murder. Image: Spindrift

An Aberdeen man who admitted stabbing his father in the neck has been cleared of his murder.

Lewis Webster, from the Craigiebuckler area of the city, was today found not guilty of killing Michael Webster at the 57-year-old’s home in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, on January 27 2022.

The former engineer was found dead on his kitchen floor with a knife sticking out of his neck.

There was another blade in his hand, which his 23-year-old son admitted he had “stupidly” put there.

Webster, of Macaulay Drive, had claimed he had been acting in self-defence.

He told jurors he had been scared after Michael came at him with a knife and threatened to kill him.

The High Court in Glasgow heard there was a “struggle” between the pair.

Webster told the trial: “That is when I stabbed him. I do not remember how many times – it was a blur. It all happened so fast.”

The jury returned not guilty verdicts to murder and a separate accusation of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

‘There are no winners in this case’

Amid highly emotional scenes in court, Lord Matthews went on to state to Webster: “You have been found not guilty of both charges and you are free to leave the dock.”

He was hugged by a sobbing group of people who had attended with him for the trial.

Afterwards, the judge said to the jury: “There are no winners in this case. It is a terrible family tragedy.”

The dad and son had previously been estranged. They had gone out for dinner at a bar in Glasgow’s west end before returning to Michael’s flat.

A neighbour later described hearing a “frightening noise”.

Jurors were played a 999 call that Webster made in the early hours in which he stated about Michael: “I do not think he is okay. I do not want to touch him.”

He claimed his dad tried to assault him and that he “attacked him back”.

Dad tried to attack son with knife

Webster later told police that he had “no other option” that night.

He added: “What would you do if someone ran at you with a knife?”

In his evidence, Webster said him and his dad had been drinking, but had been “getting on well”.

He stated Michael then began “mumbling” about the way his own father died, which Webster had never heard of before.

Webster said that Michael went at him with a knife later that night threatening that he was “going to f***ing kill” him.

The labourer told the trial: “I did not know if he was speaking to his dad or thought I was his dad or something like that.”

Asked by his KC John Scullion how Michael had “expressed” himself to Webster, he replied: “The way an animal looks at you – it was a ghostly stare. I do not know if he thought it was me or not. It was scary.”

Webster accepted he later stabbed his dad in the neck with a knife and that he “fell to the floor”.

Quizzed on how he felt at the time, he said: “Horrible – just pure shock. Imagining that it was not real, trying to tell myself that he was not dead and that this did not happen.”

