Aberdeen man admits stabbing dad multiple times but denies murder

Lewis Webster, 23, is accused at the High Court in Glasgow of murdering Michael Webster at his home in 2021.

By Connor Gordon
Lewis Webster is standing trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Lewis Webster is standing trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

An Aberdeen man has told a murder trial how he stabbed his father in the neck in what he claimed was an act of self-defence.

Lewis Webster, 23, is accused at the High Court in Glasgow of murdering Michael Webster at his home in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, on January 27 2021.

The charge claims Webster, of Aberdeen, struck him on the head with a bottle as well as repeatedly struck him on the head and neck with knives.

Webster faces a separate charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by placing a knife in Michael Webster’s hands and breaking a bottle after he died.

Giving evidence, Webster claimed his 57-year-old father lunged at him aggressively while holding a knife.

Murder accused claims dad had knife

The court heard that Webster got back into contact with his engineer father in 2021.

John Scullion KC, defending, asked his client how he was getting on with his father at the time and he replied: “I would say well.”

Webster stated that he went for dinner and drinks with Michael Webster before going back to his father’s home to stay the night.

He claimed that he drank beer while his father had wine. The pair shared vodka.

Webster stated that he was a “bit drunk” while his father became intoxicated later that night.

Webster claimed that Michael Webster “mumbled” and claimed his own father committed suicide which he had never heard before.

‘It was a ghostly stare’

As the night went on, Webster stated that he left the kitchen to vape on the balcony before returning to the kitchen see Michael Webster seated with a knife in his hand at the side of his leg.

Webster claimed his dad said: “I know what you have done” but did not know what he was speaking about.

He stated that he asked Michael Webster to put the knife down and to give him the keys but he refused.

Michael Webster allegedly stated: “You are not going anywhere.”

Webster claimed that he was “scared and stiff” before he then picked up a knife and pointed it at his father.

He allegedly stated to Michael Webster: “Drop the knife and give me the keys.”

Webster claimed his father “lunged” out of the chair while holding the knife and stated: “I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

Webster stated that he held his left arm out to block and protect himself.

Mr Scullion asked his client about Michael Webster’s demeanour and he replied: “The way an animal looks at you – it was a ghostly stare – I don’t know if he thought it was me or not. It was scary.”

Webster later stated: “I didn’t know if he was speaking to his dad or thought I was his dad or something like that.”

‘That’s when I stabbed him. I don’t remember how many times’

He went on to claim that he and his father “met in the middle” during a “struggle”.

Webster said: “That’s when I stabbed him. I don’t remember how many times – it was a blur – it all happened so fast.”

Webster stated that Michael Webster “stopped wrestling” and dropped the knife he was holding.

He claimed that his father then turned to pick the knife back up.

Mr Scullion: “Did you stab him on this occasion?”

Webster: “I know now that I stabbed him on the side of the neck.”

Mr Scullion: “What happened at that point?”

Webster: “He fell to the floor.”

Webster claimed that he “panicked” and laid on the floor beside his father’s body for an unknown period of time.

Four or five hour delay before calling police

Mr Scullion asked how he felt and he replied: “Horrible, just pure shock – imagining that it wasn’t real, trying to tell myself he wasn’t dead and this didn’t happen.”

Webster stated that if he got the keys from his father when he asked he would have ran away.

He claimed that he washed his hands in the sink as well as a knife which he then put in Michael Webster’s hand which he later thought was “stupid.”

Webster then phoned emergency services shortly before 4am.

Mr Scullion asked his client if he meant to hurt or kill Michael Webster and he replied: “No.”

Prosecutor Paul Kearney asked: “It’s quite possible having stabbed your father up to nine times you would have waited four or five hours before calling the police?”

Webster replied: “If you are referring to the statement in the 999 call yes. I had no idea how fast time had gone.”

Mr Kearney: “You placed a knife in your father’s hand to make it look as if he attacked you didn’t you?”

Webster: “I placed a knife in his hand yes.”

Accused denies smashing bottle of dad’s head

The advocate depute suggested that Webster falsified evidence for a made up story and he replied: “I guess.”

Mr Kearney: “You did, didn’t you?”

Webster: “I did place a knife in his hand.”

Mr Kearney put it to him that he has “invented” Michael Webster picking up a knife which he refuted.

Webster also denied smashing a wine bottle over his father’s head.

Mr Kearney: “Can you explain the injury to his head and the broken bottle in other parts of the kitchen?”

Webster: “I’m not sure, maybe he banged his head at some point.”

The trial continues before Judge Lord Matthews

