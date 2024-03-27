Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived ‘a life of faith’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived ‘a life of faith’

Ansell Gibson, from Drumnadrochit, was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow today.

By Grant McCabe
Ansell Gibson, from Drumnadrochit, was jailed for rape at the High Court in Glasgow.
Ansell Gibson, from Drumnadrochit, was jailed for rape at the High Court in Glasgow.

A Highland rapist who was described as living “a life of faith” has been jailed for six years.

Ansell Gibson, who repeatedly raped his victim, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow today.

The 31-year-old had earlier been convicted of attacking the woman on various occasions between January 2014 and December 2018.

The incidents occurred at different locations in the Highlands.

Highland rapist ‘lead a life of faith’

Lady Drummond told Gibson: “From a victim impact statement I have read, it is clear the impact of your repeated behaviour is profound.

“It has affected the woman in all aspects of her life.

“You have a supportive family, a good work record and lead a life of faith.

“You denied the offending, but in the latest (pre-sentencing) report, there is some recognition that you accept some responsibility.”

Gibson, of Drumnadrochit, was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

The court was told he was classed at a medium risk of possible similar offending.

Tony Graham KC, defending, earlier stated Gibson was someone who had “lead a relatively closed life”.

More from Crime & Courts

David Mitchell, from Aberdeen, at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Haig Tomas was obsessed with growing the perfect cannabis plant. Picture shows; William Haig Thomas. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/02/2024
Highland cannabis grower who was trying for the 'perfect plant' spared jail
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Bank machine fraudsters Picture shows; Ahmed Bounoun (black hood) and Salam Bonoua (grey hood). Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 25/03/2024
Fraudsters cleared of Aberdeen hotels and pizza parlour swindle bid
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeenshire nursery workers go on trial accused of assaulting four-year-old boy
A new BBC Disclosure programme tells the story of rapistr Kim Avis who fled to America to try to escape justice
'He is a danger to anyone he is in contact with': Former partner of…
'Angie' helped secure Kim Avis's arrest in Colorado. Image BBC
How a months-long manhunt and a woman called Angie helped bring Kim Avis to…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jaquier admitted dangerous driving after colliding head on with a car in his motorhome while he was on the wrong side of the road. Picture shows; Lucas Jaquier. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/03/2024
Campervan driver caused Highland crash that left woman with devastating injuries
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance
Robert Angus and the scene of his crime on Ashvale Place. Image: DC Thomson
Married Aberdeen dad who led 'crime-free life' turned into sex predator aged 50
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man left victim with broken jaw in garden gnome attack on Christmas Day