Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived ‘a life of faith’

A Highland rapist who was described as living “a life of faith” has been jailed for six years.

Ansell Gibson, who repeatedly raped his victim, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow today.

The 31-year-old had earlier been convicted of attacking the woman on various occasions between January 2014 and December 2018.

The incidents occurred at different locations in the Highlands.

Highland rapist ‘lead a life of faith’

Lady Drummond told Gibson: “From a victim impact statement I have read, it is clear the impact of your repeated behaviour is profound.

“It has affected the woman in all aspects of her life.

“You have a supportive family, a good work record and lead a life of faith.

“You denied the offending, but in the latest (pre-sentencing) report, there is some recognition that you accept some responsibility.”

Gibson, of Drumnadrochit, was put on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

The court was told he was classed at a medium risk of possible similar offending.

Tony Graham KC, defending, earlier stated Gibson was someone who had “lead a relatively closed life”.