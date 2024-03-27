Man, 68, dies in hospital following crash on Aberdeen’s Seafield Road

A 68-year-old man who was seriously injured following a collision with a car in Aberdeen earlier this month has died.

The incident, which involved a male pedestrian and a Volkswagen Golf, happened on Seafield Road around 7.20pm on Wednesday, March 6.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he sadly died on Monday evening.

Police Scotland has confirmed the man was called Thomas Pates.

‘Enquiries into the full circumstances are continuing’

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with Thomas’ family and friends at this sad time.

“Enquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police and may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage of relevance, to get in touch, quoting incident number 3181 of 6 March 2024.”