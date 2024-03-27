Aberdeen music teacher caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system

A “very talented” Aberdeen musician has been banned from the road after being caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system.

Music teacher Scott Cruickshank was pulled over on Ellon Road in the city after police spotted him veering across the carriageway.

Subsequent tests then revealed the 56-year-old guitarist had benzolyecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in his system.

Cruickshank now faces a year-long driving ban as well as a hefty fine.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.50pm on October 28 2022.

She said: “Police were travelling along Ellon Road and observed the vehicle.

“They noted the vehicle appeared to be veering across the lane.

‘Disqualification will impact his ability to carry on his work’

“Due to the manner of driving, the vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant.”

A roadside test returned a positive result for cocaine and Cruickshank was arrested.

Cruickshank, of Donald Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with no less than 82 microgrammes of benzolyecgonine per litre of blood.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client’s last traffic conviction was more than 15 years ago.

He highlighted that the level of the drug in Cruickshank’s system would have had “no practical impact on his driving”, it having been two days since he’d consumed cocaine.

Mr Mcallister went on: “He is a very talented musician and tutor to young and old across the city.

“Disqualification will impact his ability to carry on his work in the music industry in and around the city.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Cruickshank £420 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

