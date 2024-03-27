Aberdeen music teacher caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Aberdeen music teacher caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system

Scott Cruickshank was pulled over on the Ellon Road after police spotted him veering across the carriageway

By Danny McKay
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook

A “very talented” Aberdeen musician has been banned from the road after being caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system.

Music teacher Scott Cruickshank was pulled over on Ellon Road in the city after police spotted him veering across the carriageway.

Subsequent tests then revealed the 56-year-old guitarist had benzolyecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in his system.

Cruickshank now faces a year-long driving ban as well as a hefty fine.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 10.50pm on October 28 2022.

She said: “Police were travelling along Ellon Road and observed the vehicle.

“They noted the vehicle appeared to be veering across the lane.

‘Disqualification will impact his ability to carry on his work’

“Due to the manner of driving, the vehicle was stopped and the accused was found to be the driver and sole occupant.”

A roadside test returned a positive result for cocaine and Cruickshank was arrested.

Cruickshank, of Donald Place, Aberdeen, pled guilty to driving with no less than 82 microgrammes of benzolyecgonine per litre of blood.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said his client’s last traffic conviction was more than 15 years ago.

He highlighted that the level of the drug in Cruickshank’s system would have had “no practical impact on his driving”, it having been two days since he’d consumed cocaine.

Mr Mcallister went on: “He is a very talented musician and tutor to young and old across the city.

“Disqualification will impact his ability to carry on his work in the music industry in and around the city.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Cruickshank £420 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Highland rapist who repeatedly attacked woman lived 'a life of faith'
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Highland cannabis grower who was trying for the 'perfect plant' spared jail
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fraudsters cleared of Aberdeen hotels and pizza parlour swindle bid
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Aberdeenshire nursery workers go on trial accused of assaulting four-year-old boy
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
'He is a danger to anyone he is in contact with': Former partner of…
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
How a months-long manhunt and a woman called Angie helped bring Kim Avis to…
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Campervan driver caused Highland crash that left woman with devastating injuries
Police car outside houses on Hayton Road, Tillydrone.
Man facing attempted murder charge over Tillydrone disturbance
Scott Cruickshank, who plays in bands and teaches music, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Married Aberdeen dad who led 'crime-free life' turned into sex predator aged 50