Albyn School investigates ‘serious matter’ as headmaster on ‘paid leave of absence’

Albyn School’s headmaster has been put on a “paid leave of absence” as an investigation is launched into an alleged “serious matter” involving staff.

The private school – which is located on Queen’s Road in the West End of Aberdeen – sent a letter to parents today saying the board had launched an investigation into an incident that they are taking “extremely seriously”.

In the statement, the school confirmed that the matter only concerns staff members and confirmed that it was not “a child safeguarding issue”.

According to an anonymous source who contacted The P&J, the issue relates to an incident that took place during a staff Christmas party on December 21.

The statement to parents said the school would not be “divulging the specifics” however said a full HR “independent” investigation is now taking place.

It also confirmed that headmaster Stefan Horsman is “currently taking a paid leave of absence” and that David Starbuck assumes the responsibility of acting head with immediate effect.

Mr Horsman joined Albyn from Robert Gordon’s College where he held the role of deputy head of the senior school, starting in 2012.

The headmaster, who has a degree from Oxford University, took up his position at Albyn School in April 2021.

‘We have acted quickly to address the issue’

The school statement to parents continued: “We have received information relating to more than one member of staff, and we are currently assessing this.

“To prevent speculation and to reassure you as parents, we did want to clarify that this matter concerns only staff members and is not a child safeguarding issue.

“We are taking it extremely seriously and have offered everyone involved our full support.”

It added: “Community spirit and mutual respect are the bedrock of our school, and this is why we have acted quickly to both address the issue and resolve any matters that might arise.”

The school added that the details of the investigation will remain confidential but that they would “keep parents informed insofar as it is possible to do so”.

‘Offered everyone involved our full support’

In a statement to The P&J, a spokesman for the school said: “Albyn School is built on an ethos of community and mutual respect, and allegations of this nature are always taken extremely seriously.

“Our primary concern is to ensure there is no disruption to school life and we have measures in place to ensure that is the case.

“We will be dealing with matters in line with our internal procedures and have offered everyone involved our full support. It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst matters are ongoing.”

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Councillor Martin Greig, whose Hazlehead/Queens Cross/Countesswells ward includes Albyn School, added: “The school has been a well-respected place of learning for many years.

“Hopefully the issue will be resolved as soon as possible to provide reassurance to the whole school community.”