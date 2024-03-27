Albyn School investigates ‘serious matter’ as headmaster on ‘paid leave of absence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Albyn School investigates ‘serious matter’ as headmaster on ‘paid leave of absence’

It's understood the probe relates to an incident involving staff at a Christmas party.

By Chris Cromar
Stefan Horsman standing up.
Headmaster Stefan Horsman is currently on a "paid leave of absence". Image: Albyn School.

Albyn School’s headmaster has been put on a “paid leave of absence” as an investigation is launched into an alleged “serious matter” involving staff.

The private school – which is located on Queen’s Road in the West End of Aberdeen – sent a letter to parents today saying the board had launched an investigation into an incident that they are taking “extremely seriously”.

In the statement, the school confirmed that the matter only concerns staff members and confirmed that it was not “a child safeguarding issue”.

Outside of Albyn School.
Albyn School has around 800 pupils from aged two to 18 years. Image: Albyn School.

According to an anonymous source who contacted The P&J, the issue relates to an incident that took place during a staff Christmas party on December 21.

The statement to parents said the school would not be “divulging the specifics” however said a full HR “independent” investigation is now taking place.

It also confirmed that headmaster Stefan Horsman is “currently taking a paid leave of absence” and that David Starbuck assumes the responsibility of acting head with immediate effect.

Mr Horsman joined Albyn from Robert Gordon’s College where he held the role of deputy head of the senior school, starting in 2012.

The headmaster, who has a degree from Oxford University, took up his position at Albyn School in April 2021.

‘We have acted quickly to address the issue’

The school statement to parents continued: “We have received information relating to more than one member of staff, and we are currently assessing this.

“To prevent speculation and to reassure you as parents, we did want to clarify that this matter concerns only staff members and is not a child safeguarding issue.

“We are taking it extremely seriously and have offered everyone involved our full support.”

It added: “Community spirit and mutual respect are the bedrock of our school, and this is why we have acted quickly to both address the issue and resolve any matters that might arise.”

The school added that the details of the investigation will remain confidential but that they would “keep parents informed insofar as it is possible to do so”.

‘Offered everyone involved our full support’

In a statement to The P&J, a spokesman for the school said: “Albyn School is built on an ethos of community and mutual respect, and allegations of this nature are always taken extremely seriously.

“Our primary concern is to ensure there is no disruption to school life and we have measures in place to ensure that is the case.

“We will be dealing with matters in line with our internal procedures and have offered everyone involved our full support. It would be inappropriate to comment further whilst matters are ongoing.”

Councillor Martin Greig standing.
The school is in Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Martin Greig’s ward. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen City Council’s education convener Councillor Martin Greig, whose Hazlehead/Queens Cross/Countesswells ward includes Albyn School, added: “The school has been a well-respected place of learning for many years.

“Hopefully the issue will be resolved as soon as possible to provide reassurance to the whole school community.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Geek retreat owner Scott Lesley outside his Union Street store.
'I've taken on a second job to keep Aberdeen Geek Retreat dream alive -…
Veterans Housing Scotland chief executive Kevin Gray (right) hands over keys to beneficiary following the upgrade of his home.
'We aren't all old men with lots of medals': Plea for more homes for…
Darren Bragg, global sales and business development manager, EnerQuip. Image: Granite PR
EnerQuip growing headcount in Aberdeenshire and Middle East
Dee Malone - pictured with his son Finn - wasted no time in helping first responders at scene following a serious crash on the A93 on Sunday. Image: Dee Malone/ Google Street View.
'I had no time to waste': Banchory driver races to get defibrillator moments after…
Donna (left) filed a complaint to the Ombudsman for the way her dad Lawson (right) was treated by NHS Grampian. Supplied by Donna Ewen.
‘My father was let down’: NHS failed to provide basic care for Aberdeen grandad
Scott Cruickshank. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Aberdeen music teacher caught driving with traces of cocaine in his system
Bede House outside.
Old Aberdeen flat with its own Wikipedia page goes up for sale
David Mitchell, from Aberdeen, at Glasgow Sheriff Court. Image: Spindrift
Aberdeen fan faces jail after racking up third football-related conviction
Police in attendance at Seafield Road
Man, 68, dies in hospital following crash on Aberdeen’s Seafield Road
The Revolution bar on Belmont Street, Aberdeen.
Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars in Aberdeen and Inverness may go up for…