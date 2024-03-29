‘What an idiot’: Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving

A boy racer has been banned from driving after police saw a TikTok video of him at an Aberdeen car meet.

Ashif Shiham was branded an “idiot” by one onlooker in the video, which showed him trying, and failing, to drift around the Beach Ballroom roundabout.

The 21-year-old student lost control of his grey BMW 330e as he did so, with hundreds of car enthusiasts standing just yards away.

Fortunately, Shiham did not crash into anyone, but he has now been hit with a fine and a year-long driving ban.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “An unofficial car meet took place at the Esplanade on March 4 2023.

“Police were in attendance there and lots of pedestrians and other traffic while the event was taking place.

“Over 200 cars congregated around the area of the Beach Ballroom and pedestrians spectating.

“The accused’s vehicle was seen on TikTok accelerating harshly around a roundabout and accelerated such that the back end of the car lost traction and the accused lost control of the car.

“The vehicle drifted and there was a large crowd next to the vehicle at the time watching.

“On the video, one person remarks when he makes the manoeuvre, saying ‘what an idiot’.”

Police later managed to trace Shiham and he confirmed he had been the driver.

‘I have stopped attending these illegal car meets’

Sheriff Philip Mann asked if police had witnessed the offence at the time or if it was “a case of police reviewing TikTok videos”.

Ms Petersen confirmed it was the latter.

Shiham, of Straik Road, Elrick, pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Appearing without a solicitor, Shiham read out a pre-prepared statement from his phone.

In it, he apologised and stated his regret, adding: “I have modified the way I drive.”

He went on: “I understand there’s no justification for the way I drove.

“During the incident, I realised what I was doing was unacceptable and came to a stop.

“Since then, I have also stopped attending these illegal car meets.”

Sheriff Mann fined Shiham £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

