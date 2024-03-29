‘What an idiot’: Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘What an idiot’: Boy racer banned after police spot TikTok of dangerous driving

Ashif Shiham was branded an "idiot" by one onlooker in the video, which showed him trying to drift around the Beach Ballroom roundabout.

By Danny McKay
Ashif Shiham was caught on camera trying to drift his BMW at the Beach Ballroom roundabout.
A boy racer has been banned from driving after police saw a TikTok video of him at an Aberdeen car meet.

Ashif Shiham was branded an “idiot” by one onlooker in the video, which showed him trying, and failing, to drift around the Beach Ballroom roundabout.

The 21-year-old student lost control of his grey BMW 330e as he did so, with hundreds of car enthusiasts standing just yards away.

Fortunately, Shiham did not crash into anyone, but he has now been hit with a fine and a year-long driving ban.

Fiscal depute Emma Petersen told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “An unofficial car meet took place at the Esplanade on March 4 2023.

Ashif Shiham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Ashif Shiham leaving court. Image: DC Thomson

“Police were in attendance there and lots of pedestrians and other traffic while the event was taking place.

“Over 200 cars congregated around the area of the Beach Ballroom and pedestrians spectating.

“The accused’s vehicle was seen on TikTok accelerating harshly around a roundabout and accelerated such that the back end of the car lost traction and the accused lost control of the car.

“The vehicle drifted and there was a large crowd next to the vehicle at the time watching.

“On the video, one person remarks when he makes the manoeuvre, saying ‘what an idiot’.”

Police later managed to trace Shiham and he confirmed he had been the driver.

‘I have stopped attending these illegal car meets’

Sheriff Philip Mann asked if police had witnessed the offence at the time or if it was “a case of police reviewing TikTok videos”.

Ms Petersen confirmed it was the latter.

Shiham, of Straik Road, Elrick, pled guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

Appearing without a solicitor, Shiham read out a pre-prepared statement from his phone.

In it, he apologised and stated his regret, adding: “I have modified the way I drive.”

He went on: “I understand there’s no justification for the way I drove.

“During the incident, I realised what I was doing was unacceptable and came to a stop.

“Since then, I have also stopped attending these illegal car meets.”

Sheriff Mann fined Shiham £640 and banned him from driving for a year.

